La Roca FC Partners with Summit Journeys
La Roca Futbol Club joins forces with Summit Journeys to help kids build confidence while experiencing new adventures.
South Weber, UT, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- La Roca FC is excited to partner with Summit Journeys to encourage their players, teams, and families to spend more time engaging in activities that will support their physical and emotional well-being. Both, La Roca FC and Summit Journeys are aligned in the belief that kids learn and benefit from being outdoors, experiencing new adventures, and being challenged. Through this partnership, La Roca FC players, teams and families will have the opportunity to do things they never thought possible, in a secure environment with a trusted partner – all for a discounted price.
La Roca FC is one of Utah’s largest, most successful and nationally recognized youth competitive soccer clubs and engages with thousands of kids each week. La Roca FC believes that it’s important to help kids build confidence by learning and experiencing new things – which will only make them stronger on the soccer field and better equipped as they enter their adult lives. “We are looking forward to doing some fantastic team building events with Summit Journeys,” said Adolfo Ovalle, La Roca’s founder and Technical Director. “With this unique partnership, our players, teams, and families can venture outside of their comfort zones and do something transformative!”
Summit Journeys was founded by Guinness Book of World Record Holder, Martin Frey. Martin is the first person to have sailed the seven seas and climbed the seven summits. Martin was also named CNN’s Most Adventurous Man of 2016. Through Martin’s vast knowledge and experiences, he created Summit Journeys to help kids experience that same sense of adventure and sense of self-determination and resilience. "We are capable of so much more than we give ourselves credit for, adventure is a way to push yourself beyond that, you can redefine who you want to become and what you want to achieve," says Martin. Through team building adventures, the outdoors, and the adventure mindset, youth and families will have the abilities to Summit life’s challenges. Martin expresses his enthusiasm for the partnership, "Summit Journeys is thrilled to provide these adventures to La Roca soccer club and build self-determining, resilient players."
With their new partnership, Summit Journeys will be providing La Roca FC teams, families and players the opportunity to experience a new adventure such as: indoor rock climbing, snow shoeing, mountain biking, rappelling, orienteering, backpacking, camping, luge sled or challenge course. To kick things off, La Roca FC teams will be collecting and donating food for the Utah Refugees which will give them a chance to win a free adventure for their team. For every 10 items of canned food, the team will get one entry to win. The winning team will get to choose their adventure and have the time of their lives!
“I’m so excited to work with my friend, Martin Frey again,” said Julia Howard, La Roca FC Marketing Director. “The timing for our partnership couldn’t have been better. With the decline in mental health over the past two years due to the pandemic, I think these types of team-building adventures are needed now more than ever. We need to help our youth learn mental toughness and resilience. No matter what life throws at them – they will be equipped. And, what could be more fun than building these skills through an adventure with your team or your family?”
About La Roca FC
La Roca Futbol Club was established in 2005 to provide a quality competitive youth soccer program in Utah and has grown to become the most successful club in the state with more State Cup Championship titles than any other club in the state. La Roca FC trains serious youth soccer players who desire an opportunity to develop and showcase his/her skills to the fullest potential. To date, La Roca has produced 19 professional players both domestically and internationally. La Roca FC offers players a chance to play at the highest level of state competition and compete in various regional and national tournaments and leagues. La Roca is a 501(c)(3) corporation under the direction of its Board of Directors.
For more information, visit https://larocafc.com/services/, or contact Heidi Wheelwright at the La Roca FC office: 801-825-6040.
About Summit Journeys
Summit Journeys is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that offers low-cost, on-going programming for youth (ages 13-17), young adults (18-26), and families. The Summit Journey mission is to facilitate transformative outdoor adventures that build self-determination and resilience. This is to help increase the next generation’s connection with the world around them, with their community and most importantly, with themselves. As the use of social media, phones, and screens in general become more a part of daily life, it can be difficult to understand the boundaries between health and unhealthy relationships with these technologies. Using a positive psychology approach, Summit Journeys addresses what healthy tech use means while developing tangible skills and connecting in the outdoors.
For more information, visit https://www.summitjourneys.org/, or contact Summit Journeys Manager Josie Giles at: 801- 441- 2000.
