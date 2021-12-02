"A Still Small Voice" Book to be Published and Podcast Launched with Timeless Sermons and Life Lessons from Legendary Pastor and Broadcaster

“A Still Small Voice: A memoir of life lessons, collection of sermons and commentaries,” is a collection of curated sermons by Faush, along with commentaries and reflections from other thought leaders who knew him and continue to change lives. The work is also a tribute to the elder Faush that follows the documentary film ON AIR produced by his son, Rev. Dr. Erskine “Chuck” Faush, Jr. “I am sharing what some might call history, and what others might call holy,” said Faush, Jr.