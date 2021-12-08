Homeinc Creates the Stefano Barbosa Secret Santa Toy Drive

Homeinc, a real estate company in Florida, has just kicked off the first annual Stefano Barbosa Secret Santa Toy Drive in loving memory of their friend and co-worker, Stefano Barbosa. Stefano loved all things Christmas and was an avid biker and Lego fanatic. Homeinc is requesting donations of new bikes, bike helmets and Legos. All donations will be party of Santa's Workshop for foster children in Broward County.