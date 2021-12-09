Entrepreneur Lily Lisa Receives International Fashion Icon Award by Producers Choice Honors
Beverly Hills, CA, December 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The 31st Annual Producers Choice Honors Red Carpet Awards names Philanthropist, Entrepreneur Lily Lisa as International Fashion Icon. The event took place in the Las Vegas area.
Lily Lisa wearing a royal blue and rhinestone gown from her Lily Lisa Collection was moved to tears after Al Bowman’s heartfelt introduction. Lily Lisa is living her dream of being honored and recognized for her contribution to the fashion and skin care industries because “Fashion is her Passion.”
Lily Lisa is a warm-hearted breath of fresh air who is well received in many arenas. She was twice named “Most Elegant Lady” as Hurun Luxury Group’s Ambassador at the World Polo Cup Championship in China. Lily Lisa continues to work closely with the Hurun Reports events honoring well-known Chinese entrepreneurs, executives, artists, designers and authoritative media respected in their field. In 2019, Lily Lisa received an invitation to fly to China to attend the qualifying event for Olympian, Alex Hua Tian. Alex is the first person to represent China in Olympic Equestrian events. Truly, a humble and caring woman she is also selfless in reaching out to the homeless and underserved to give where she is able.
Among other award recipients are Michael Beran, host and producer of Bare Hands Rescue on Animal Planet TV. Author, Sally Steele of Vegas Rock Magazine and Entertainer, Frank C. Musumici.
Lily Lisa is the owner of the Lily Lisa Collection of Beverly Hills. Today, the Lily Lisa Brand has signature pieces worn by notable celebrities. She has also developed the finest natural products for her Lily Lisa Skin Care Line and created mineral make-up for her Lily Lisa Cosmetic Line.
Lily Lisa has won numerous awards for her documentary “As Always Stay By Me” as well as for her ongoing charitable work. She is so passionate about combatting the disparate treatment received by many in the community. In Lily Lisa's own words as to why charitable work is important: “I truly believe that successful people have a duty to give something back to society. Working on philanthropic projects has been so rewarding to me. A single act of kindness has a rippling effect.”
Despite her many accomplishments Lily Lisa shows heart, reflecting that “Beauty is not just outside but also from deep inside.” With the current state of things in the world, Lily Lisa’s wish is “God bless America, God bless us all, and God bless the world.”
