A New Book from The Oaklea Press Debunks Simulation Theory Put Forth by Nick Bostrom and Embraced by Elon Musk

A new book that will be free to download from Amazon, December 10, 11, and 12, uses the results of quantum physics experiments and research conducted at the Division of Perceptual Studies at the University of Virginia to refute the theory put forth by Oxford University professor Nick Bostrom that we may be living in a computer simulation.