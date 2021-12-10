The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Inc. Will Host a Gala to Assist Women-Led Businesses Affected by the Pandemic

On Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Inc. will host the 1st Annual World-Class Women's Winter Gala at the River Spirit Casino and Resort. All funds raised will assist minority and women-led businesses affected by the pandemic.