NexGen Networks Expands Its Network Reach with a New Point of Presence with Virtual1, Hounslow, Southall, UK
A flagship location to meet the growing demand for scalable, reliable, digital infrastructure services.
London, United Kingdom, December 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- NexGen Networks, a Global Digital Infrastructure company and the premier provider of fiber optic-based network solutions to the world’s top financial services firms and global enterprises, announces a new Point of Presence ''PoP'' at Virtual 1, located to the West of Central London in what is fast developing as a “Safety Ring of Datacentres, providing robust proximity and resilience for businesses in the heart of the City.” This expansion represents a continued effort to expand NexGen’s diversified infrastructure in the United Kingdom.
The growth of “Our business is continuing to deliver significant network expansion, bringing high-capacity resilient connectivity to key datacentres and premises across the UK," says Janesh Mistry, Senior Sales Director, EMEA at NexGen Networks.
About Virtual1
Virtual1, a supplier of cutting-edge fibre to the UK business market, combining state-of-the-art infrastructure and a team of the industry's best, our network covers over 180 UK towns and cities. With the help of our key connectivity partners, we deliver fibre coverage all across the UK with bandwidth from 10Mb up to 10Gb+. Virtual1 is both a provider and an aggregator of connectivity, so we bring together the footprints of 9 Tier One UK Networks to make sure we provide market-leading connectivity across the UK, all the time.
About NexGen Networks
NexGen Networks, is the premier provider of tailored, high-capacity communications services to carrier and enterprise customers. NexGen Networks is committed to delivering cost-effective, custom solutions coupled with superior industry expertise, service and support that allows for unparalleled time to market connectivity. It offers a comprehensive suite of facilities-based services including: Ethernet, SONET, Wavelength, Dark Fiber, Internet Access, Colocation and more. Its fiber optic network leverages unique rights-of-way that deliver connectivity to the major metropolitan areas in North America, Europe and the Far East. While consistently building upon its private and public IP and Ethernet expertise and evolving its capabilities to continually meet the needs of its customers, large and small, it has continued to maintain a superior standard of customer service and support.
