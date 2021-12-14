e-DestinAccess and Clear Chain Travel Announce a New Partnership for the Meetings and Events Industry

CCT is creating the first of its kind multiparty financial settlement service for the travel industry using blockchain technology that can be deployed by planners, hotels, and venues to manage invoicing, payments, and all supporting documentation for meetings and events. CCT's fintech services will be implemented by Destin, utilizing a distributed ledger to process payments, digitize previously manual invoices, and utilize smart contracts to enhance accuracy and speed to cash liquidity.