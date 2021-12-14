e-DestinAccess and Clear Chain Travel Announce a New Partnership for the Meetings and Events Industry
CCT is creating the first of its kind multiparty financial settlement service for the travel industry using blockchain technology that can be deployed by planners, hotels, and venues to manage invoicing, payments, and all supporting documentation for meetings and events. CCT's fintech services will be implemented by Destin, utilizing a distributed ledger to process payments, digitize previously manual invoices, and utilize smart contracts to enhance accuracy and speed to cash liquidity.
Destin CEO Wayne Beaubien said of the partnership: “We believe blockchain services will be a significant part of the future of travel. We see blockchain as providing strengthened security and enhanced customer experience through streamlined commission payments and settlements. The CCT team has presented their vision to us here and we are very excited to be able to leverage this technology to advance the industry.”
Michael O’Connell, CCT’s CEO, added: “All of us at Clear Chain are delighted about the opportunity to work with Destin to show its clients the transformative benefits of blockchain technology for financial settlements and document management in the meetings and events space. We’ve known the Destin team for years and have always admired their customer focus and innovative approach to the industry.”
Destin and CCT are working together to define the specific details of the collaborative service rollout, targeted for Q122.
About Clear Chain Travel
Clear Chain Travel, a subsidiary company of Clear Chain Group, Inc., is a US-based provider of financial settlement and digital document management services for the travel industry using distributed ledger technology and intelligent automation. CCT’s services help companies cut costs, automate inefficient manual processes, and create a path to enterprise digital transformation. CCT is a member of R3’s Venture Development program (https://www.r3.com/venture-development/) the enterprise software firm’s accelerator program for early-stage start-ups building on its platforms. For more information, email us at contact@clearchaintravel.com or visit our site at https://clearchaintravel.com.
About e-DestinAccess, Inc.
We have a unique perspective on Planner Empowerment. e-DestinAccess isn’t the only meeting and event management technology provider. But we’re the only one of our kind…the brainchild of a destination management mastermind with a boundless passion for tech. After countless late nights of wrangling ever-evolving arrivals and departures (and knowing, deep down, there must be a better way), Wayne Beaubien had his A-HA moment. It was triggered by a headline that proclaimed, “if you don’t embrace technology today, you may not be in business tomorrow.” Inspired and energized, Wayne assembled a team of tech’s best-and-brightest to invent an intuitive platform that would provide end-to-end solutions for planners—whether they boasted decades of experience or were organizing their very first group gathering. e-Destin was groundbreaking then—and continues to command its leadership position by transferring the power to planners.
