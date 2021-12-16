HBCU Invesco Legacy Classic Week - New Jersey Alumni of Hampton U, Howard U & NCCU “Fun”-Raise for Student Scholarships

In an unprecedented move, the local New Jersey Alumni Chapters of Hampton University, Howard University and North Carolina Central University have collaborated to “fun”-raise and give back to New Jersey students leading up to the Michael B. Jordan fronted Invesco QQQ HBCU Legacy Classic, taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.