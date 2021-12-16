HBCU Invesco Legacy Classic Week - New Jersey Alumni of Hampton U, Howard U & NCCU “Fun”-Raise for Student Scholarships
In an unprecedented move, the local New Jersey Alumni Chapters of Hampton University, Howard University and North Carolina Central University have collaborated to “fun”-raise and give back to New Jersey students leading up to the Michael B. Jordan fronted Invesco QQQ HBCU Legacy Classic, taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.
Ahead of the upcoming Michael B. Jordan fronted Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic at Newark’s Prudential Center Arena, the three local New Jersey Chapters of Hampton University, Howard University and North Carolina Central University host a series of “fun”-raising events to undergird their efforts to support New Jersey students and parents through application to matriculation at each academic institution.
The collaborative “HBCU Black Classic Excellence Weekend” kicks off Thursday, December 16th at 5:30pm with a Welcome Reception at the Robert Treat Hotel’s Medallion Fine Dining Restaurant and continues on Friday, December 17th in partnership with Newark based Have You Met Newark? Walking Tours and popular Brick City Bar Crawl. In partnership with the Invesco Legacy Classic Committee, the local chapters are able to offer lucky participants the opportunity to win free game tickets.
“HUCANJ serves the Bison community of New Jersey by connecting alumni, supporting current students, and strengthening Howard's position as a premier institute of higher learning,” states Velva Dawson, President of the Howard University Alumni Club of New Jersey. Dawson continues, “When alumni give and engage, we have the power to make an immediate impact on the lives of students and the institution we truly value. Our local work, supports scholarships to Howard University bound undergraduate students who demonstrate financial need and meet academic requirements.”
Historically Black Colleges and Institutions (HBCU) or “land-grant institutions” were founded through the 1890 Morrill Act of the U.S. Congress have been underfunded in comparison to their Predominantly White Institution (PWI) counterparts. As the world experienced tremendous upheaval during the “twin pandemics” of COVID-19 and national uprisings, pre-existing disparities in labor market outcomes left BIPOC (Black Indigenous Persons of Color) households more vulnerable than others to the COVID-19 recession. Local HBCU alumni chapters have a vital role in supporting the pipeline of academically eligible talent to higher education.
NJNCCU HBCU Recruiting at National College Fairs
Joseph Michael Lipscomb, president of the NJ Chapter of North Carolina Central University’s Alumni Association says, “HBCUs are essential to secondary education in the United States. Not only does a degree from a HBCU hold up to most of the country's other Universities in terms of educational qualities, but the social maturation of a student cannot not be over stated. The HBCU experience is where in many cases Boys become Men and Girls mature into young adults as a viable contributor to society. We have committed ourselves for over 60 years through financial and cultural support, to make these dreams come true for these young men and women.”
This year alone, Hampton University’s North Jersey Alumni Chapter gave a combined $25,000 in scholarships and value-in-kind executive on loan mentoring support to New Jersey students interested, accepted and enrolled at Hampton University. Hampton U. North Jersey Alumni Association President William Parrish Jr. states “Critical support for local HBCU alumni chapters allow us to supplement resources that get deserving students into school and aid to keep them there. This weekend’s activities allows us to expand our resources to grow recent graduates and career professionals.”
Hampton University North Jersey Chapter presents scholarship check for NJ Students to HU Marching Force Band during visit to New York for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Hampton University Marching Force Band Dancers in Newark, NJ while visiting New York for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The local chapters have already received a donation from Newark anchor institution PSEG and welcome participation in the weekend activities from other alumni from other HBCUs; residents in the Greater Newark area; tourists in town for “big game”; other local college alumni; and supporters of higher education for New Jersey youth.
HBCU Black Classic Excellence Weekend
To support the local New Jersey chapters of local New Jersey Chapters of Hampton University, Howard University and North Carolina Central University, check out the line Up, buy tickets using this link https://bit.ly/HBCUBlackClassicExcellence2021
