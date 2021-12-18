Journalist Returns to His Homeland for Two Days to Experience the Spiritual Transformations at World Youth Day
Just 48 hours. That’s all Armando Machado had to capture the spirit, the stories, and the spiritual journeys of those attending the World Youth Day Panama 2019. It had been decades since Machado had stepped foot in his home country. In “Two Days in Panama,” he tells the story of the pilgrims who traveled there to find salvation and inspiration in the presence of Pope Francis.
Charleston, SC, December 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In the span of two days, author and New York journalist Armando Machado had a lot to take in. He was returning home to the country of his birth, Panama, where he had not visited for nearly 30 years. But he wasn’t just there to reminisce. The purpose of his trip was much bigger: document and detail the experiences of the pilgrims who were there during the last two days of the World Youth Day Panama 2019. In “Two Days in Panama: Stories of Sacred Awakening,” Machado recounts the profound experience these travelers experienced while in the presence of Pope Francis.
World Youth Day is an international event organized by the Catholic Church that focuses on faith and young people. 2019’s event was the 16th event to be held but the first of its kind celebrated in Central America. Here, in Panama City, Machado interviewed event pilgrims and coordinators, attempting to take in as many views as possible during the historic whirlwind weekend. What the author found was spiritually varied, yet always deeply profound and moving. In “Two Days in Panama,” Machado distills these experiences down into a resounding celebration of faith and community.
Available exclusively in paperback on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble, “Two Days in Panama” was released in November 2021 and is distributed by Bublish, Inc.
About the Author
Armando Machado is a veteran reporter and writer who also has a strong Christian faith. The recipient of multiple awards for his work in journalism, Machado was born in Panama but raised in New York. He received his bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from SUNY at Stony Brook with minors in journalism and English.
A married father of five, Machado now resides in Monmouth County, New Jersey with his family where he enjoys playing basketball with his son and volleyball with his daughters and taking family strolls on the boardwalk. The family has a cat and two parakeets.
Find out more about Bublish, Inc. and its services at www.bublish.com.
