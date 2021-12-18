Journalist Returns to His Homeland for Two Days to Experience the Spiritual Transformations at World Youth Day

Just 48 hours. That’s all Armando Machado had to capture the spirit, the stories, and the spiritual journeys of those attending the World Youth Day Panama 2019. It had been decades since Machado had stepped foot in his home country. In “Two Days in Panama,” he tells the story of the pilgrims who traveled there to find salvation and inspiration in the presence of Pope Francis.