Trippy Leaf Releases Token on Solana Blockchain
Trippy Leaf the online CBD store, has released its token (symbol:TRPY) on the Solana Blockchain.
Gaffney, SC, December 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Trippy Leaf has released its token on the Solana Blockchain and their new "Trippy Leaf Token"(TRPY) will be used to reward customers of the store and brand ambassadors as well as take part in the Trippy Leaf DAO according to Trippy Leafs' Ryan Parker and Polly Ruppe. The duo has implemented several features to Trippy Leaf recently such as donating a percentage of every sale to a charity the customer chooses at checkout, new Trippy Leaf branded apparel and accepting crypto payments.
solscan.io/token/Fse2oFDfbwT89CqtuoFaHCBnGTMFLartDYDjPLZyc7e
solscan.io/token/Fse2oFDfbwT89CqtuoFaHCBnGTMFLartDYDjPLZyc7e
Contact
Trippy LeafContact
Ryan Parker
864-761-6876
trippyleaf.com
Ryan Parker
864-761-6876
trippyleaf.com
Categories