Dating Coach Alan Roger Currie Says "Hardballing" is a Rip-Off of His "Mode One Approach" Philosophy

It's dating coach Alan Roger Currie's "Mode One Approach" philosophy vs. Generation Z's "hardballing" dating concept. Currie began using what he refers to as his "Mode One Approach" philosophy of verbally communicating his romantic and strictly sexual desires, interests and intentions to women of interest in upfront, specific and straightforwardly honest manner back in August 1984. Currie believes that this new "hardballing" trend is a blatant rip-off of what he has been promoting for years.