ZEAL Invests 1% of Profit Into Bridging the Gap

ZEAL, an award-winning software consultancy, today announced the commitment to invest 1% of its overall profit into the next generation of technical talent and bridging the digital divide. 50% of the investment went to LEARN academy, who is teaching a new generation of daring and diverse students to be compassionate, curious, and professional web developers, while the remaining 50% went to organizations like One Digital World, and Women in Tech.