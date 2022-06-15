PharmStars Announces “Innovations in Real-World Evidence” Theme for Fall 2022 Accelerator
Boston, MA, June 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PharmStars, the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, is pleased to announce that it is now accepting applications for its Fall 2022 cohort with the theme, “Innovations in Real-World Evidence.”
Data gathered from wearables, mobile devices, and other digital tools can yield reliable, usable clinical and health-related information as well as evidence. Such real-world evidence (RWE) provides insights on the usage, benefits, and risk of a drug beyond that provided by traditional clinical trials. RWE is a rich source of information with applications to drug development, comparative effectiveness studies, and post-market experience. The increasing need for real-world evidence within the pharma industry is creating robust demand for innovations in how data are captured and analyzed.
PharmStars focuses on bridging the “pharma-startup gap” by helping pharmaceutical firms and startups overcome barriers to productive partnerships. PharmStars’ unique PharmaU program provides education and intensive, personalized mentoring to help startups work more effectively with pharma. PharmStars’ current pharma members contributed to selecting this theme of “Innovations in Real-World Evidence.” They will have priority access to the startups participating in the accelerator. The culmination of the accelerator program is a Showcase Event, at which each startup has the opportunity to present its solution and meet one-on-one with pharma members.
“Real-world evidence is a hot topic across the pharmaceutical industry,” says Naomi Fried, PhD, PharmStars’ founder and CEO. “The benefits of using RWE in drug development and in the post-marketing space are starting to be realized. The increased focus on RWE from regulators and payers has spurred new opportunities for digital health solutions for pharma. PharmStars is here to help startups in this field refine their message and better connect with pharma.”
The Fall 2022 program will be PharmStars’ third cohort. PharmStars’ Spring 2022 cohort focused on digital innovations in neurological disease. Says Fried, “Our Spring 2022 cohort was very successful. Through the education and mentorship received during PharmaU, the startups were able to develop effective pharma-focused value propositions that resonated with our members. Both our startups and pharma members have been pleased with their initial one-on-one meetings held at our Showcase Event and we anticipate some exciting partnerships emerging from these connections.”
Applications for the Fall 2022 cohort and additional details are now available on the PharmStars website. PharmStars is also currently accepting a limited number of additional pharma and biotech members for this cohort and for 2023. Information on membership can be found at www.PharmStars.com.
