Buddy Bear’s Musical Adventure + A Magical Show for Toddlers and Preschoolers Premieres Exclusively on Apple iTunes and Google Play
After much anticipation by kids and parents around the world, Buddy Bear Adventures LLC announces the release of new and completely original show, Buddy Bear’s Musical Adventure on iTunes and Google Play.
Los Angeles, CA, January 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Created by John P. Aguirre, Buddy Bear Adventures + Original live action series was developed for preschoolers where every episode is an adventure filled with imagination, new friends, discovery, music, dance and excitement. Buddy Bear Adventures introduces Buddy Bear, a fun, curious, high energy, and lovable child bear character.
Buddy Bear joins other pre-school children as he invites them into his his magical forest to sing, play, count, dance and learn about music and the world around them.
Buddy Bear is joined by his high energy friends, Music Mick, Melody Muse, Zsa Zsa the Zookeeper and Forest Fairy Angel, as they join Buddy Bear on his fun, magical-musical journey, encouraging children from around the world to join in on the singing, dancing and learning along the way.
Buddy Bear Adventures is an original and unique children's series that reinforces positive educational and developmental themes such as conquering fear, working together, peer respect and the acceptance of new ideas – while conveying the fun and colorful learning a day with Buddy Bear inspires.
For the price of a small coffee, parents can add an exciting and new title to their digital library for their children to enjoy many times over.
Buddy Bear’s Musical Adventure is available on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/ca/movie/buddy-bears-musical-adventure/id1588148593
As well as Google Play:
https://play.google.com/store/movies/details/BUDDY_BEAR_S_MUSICAL_ADVENTURE?id=IvbZ363YlGE.P&hl=en&gl=US
Buddy Bear’s Musical Adventure features original songs such as “Jump Jive and Stretch” and “Yummy Fruit Song,” written by award winning composer Oliver Goodwill and John P. Aguirre. The show also features an unforgettable rendition of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" performed by “Forest Fairy Angel,” (Dee Dee Hall formerly of The Party, and the voice of Pearl in the animated series Steven Universe).
Keep an eye out or our future Buddy Bear Adventure titles that will be sure to educate and entertain.
For press inquiries, contact Buddy Bear Adventures LLC at myfirstdayproductions@gmail.com.
www.youtube.com/channel/UCLzLwtjADhYzVWnpAXXN69Q
Contact
John Aguirre
323-466-1905
www.buddybear.tv/
