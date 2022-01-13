Private School Capstone Academy Featured on Lifetime TV Show The Balancing Act
Atlanta, GA, January 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Capstone Academy was featured in December ’21 on Lifetime Channel’s long running TV show The Balancing Act hosted by Montel Williams. The School was on the show's local Atlanta edition that took a look at how innovative teachings can be more productive and less stressful on both students and parents with a condensed school day.
“On this segment of Balancing Act we learn that studies have shown that, in a traditional school, only five hours per day are used for instruction. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Capstone Academy has a solution. Their innovative and unique approach starts with an untraditional schedule, smaller class sizes, and a formula that helps students, families, and teachers feel less stress and more productivity. Get ready for college and life!” - Mark Cullen
https://thebalancingact.com/choosing-the-right-education-for-your-children/
Contact
Lucy Pastore
404-458-5160
https://www.capstoneacademy.com/
https://www.capstoneacademy.com/
