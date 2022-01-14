Healthy Paws Herbal Labs is Making a $5K Donation for the Betty White Challenge

Healthy Paws Herbal Labs is donating $5,000 worth of product for new adoptions struggling with anxiety, fungal infections, allergies, or pain. Plus $5 for every product sold now through January 17 (Betty White’s 100th Birthday) to Wagmor Pet Rescue. Customers receive 50% off the CBD line with the code: Betty.