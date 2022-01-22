Ruby Red Media President Melissa Swader Named Influencer in Marketing by GlobeSt.com/Real Estate Forum
Local and nationally recognized marketing figure just named as one of the top 2022 Influencers in Marketing & Communications by GlobeSt.com
Phoenix, AZ, January 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ruby Red Media LLC, a full-service media, marketing design, and PR agency serves commercial real estate industry professionals across the country. The company President, Melissa Swader, was recently named as one of the Top "2022 Influencers in Marketing" by GlobeSt Real Estate Forum, honoring individuals in marketing and communications.
Melissa has been in the media and marketing industry for almost 23 years, since graduating Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts. She has been an integral part of growing the company brand through decades of growth and evolutionary strategies. Ruby Red Media works with small business owners, real estate & development professionals, nonprofit organizations and more. Over the last several years, she has been in the public eye through her many social media platforms and live videos where she goes behind the scenes or shares free marketing and branding tips to help industry professional build their businesses and brands Online. She also features many industry professionals in her Online publication, ELEVATE Magazine.
In January of 2020, she created the Facebook group, Women in Commercial Real Estate and officially launched the platform in May of 2020 because of the pandemic. In 2021, it doubled in size, and then she built an entire brand around her vision to empower the women in commercial real estate. The platform has grown to thousands of followers across several social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, as well as their website, www.womenincre.com. She also hosts monthly calls to bring more women together to celebrate wins and achievements, to share best practices, to offer ideas about any topics that come up on the call. “It gives me so much joy and pride to watch how quickly our group and platform has grown. We have women all over the country that are building genuine relationships to help each grow and thrive in this industry,” said Swader. “These women are so talented and amazing, and I am blessed to be surrounded by other strong women. I have big plans for our group in 2022.”
Swader is also a published author and her book, "One Yellow Brick," can be found on Amazon. She provides “wizardly” tips to help empower others in building their empire by sharing her professional journey and marketing strategies that work. Case in point, a 2022 Influencer in Marketing. She can be seen on her podcast show, Real Talk, Real Business, Real People on her YouTube channel, where she also brings commercial real estate professionals into her studio to discuss a variety of topics in real estate or help elevate their brand. Every year, she creates a new Vlog (video blog) series that continues to share more marketing strategies to help elevate others on social media. Her new vlog, It’s All About You in 2022, is all about personal branding. You can learn more about her and her business ventures by going directly to her professional website, www.melissaswader.com.
You can read the full announcement at GlobeSt.com.
