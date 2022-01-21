The Growing RV Market Spawns Need for RV Storage, Industry Advocate
Walnut Creek, CA, January 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Industry experts will be gathering for the Toy Storage Nation Executive Workshop in Scottsdale, AZ in February to educate independent operators, potential investors, and other parties interested in owning a recreational vehicle storage facility.
Workshop host Toy Storage Nation, a start-up venture within the Hayworth Group of companies, is rapidly becoming the voice of the recreational vehicle storage industry. Partner, Darren Choate, says the executive leadership team has more than 100 years of combined experience in the self-storage and media industries. “Our immediate call-to-action is to share our knowledge and inform others about the resources available to realize current opportunities and anticipate future demands as Americans in large numbers have embraced the outdoors and invested in boating and RV-ing,” said Choate.
The Scottsdale event comprises several leading companies in the recreational vehicle storage industry, including the following speaking topics and event sponsors.
Speaking Topics
· Feasibility: JoBeth White, Development Services Inc.
· Facility Features Tour: Happy Wife RV, Boat, and Trailer Storage, sponsored by Baja Construction Inc.
- Development:
- Canopy Construction: Robert “Bob” Hayworth, Baja Construction Inc.
- Enclosed Construction: Roc Hughes, BETCO Inc.
- Ancillary Revenue: Lunch and Learn led by Terry Anderson, Tenant Property Protection
- Security & Technology: Sponsored by Noke
- Legal Review: Jeff Greenberger, Esq., Greenberger & Brewer, LLP
Event Sponsors
- Baja Construction Inc.
· BETCO Inc.
· Tenant Property Protection
· Development Services Inc.
· Noke
· Live Oak Bank
“The workshop will be held at the Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale and is intended to introduce and guide potential recreational vehicle storage entrepreneurs to a panel of experts who have the most experience developing this brand new asset class in one place and at one time. It also provides details to give potential investors a chance to see a successful recreational vehicle storage facility in this asset class, with the opportunity to ask questions of those experts in a one-on-one setting,” said Toy Storage Nation advisory board member Robert “Bob” Hayworth, who is also the CEO, chairman, and founder of Baja Construction Co., Inc.
In its latest report, the RV Industry Association’s November 2021 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 49,135 units, a new record for the month of November and an increase of 15.6% compared to the 42,513 units shipped during November 2020, the previous record for November. Year to date, 559,743 RVs have been produced, the most RVs ever built in a single year.
Meanwhile, the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) reports that U.S. boat sales reached a 13-year high in 2020 and continued through 2021. Looking ahead, 2022 is expected to be another strong year for new boat sales, which are projected to surpass 2021 totals by as much as 3 percent. “We expect strong momentum for boating and new boat sales to endure through 2022 as Americans from all walks of life explore the great outdoors and turn to the unique joys of being on the water,” added Hugelmeyer.
Thus, Toy Storage Nation’s second Executive Workshop is designed to provide insight, information, and consumer expectations about storage needs and the development of this new asset class characterized by paved and covered RV storage, state-of-the-art surveillance, and other executive-level services.
Additionally, Toy Storage Nation will conduct four more Executive Workshops in 2022, including the following location with dates and facilities to be determined:
· Las Vegas, NV
· Orlando, FL
· Austin, TX
· Orange County, CA
The all-day event is scheduled for February 19, 2022. For more information and to register for the Scottsdale Executive Workshop, visit https://toystoragenation.com/product/executive-workshop-scottsdale/.
About Toy Storage Nation
The executive leadership team has over 100 years of combined experience in the B2B self-storage and media industries. As industry leaders, they have pinpointed an existing need for an advocate partner for the expanding exclusive RV and boat self-storage industry to ensure the dissemination of best practices. Together, their mission is to be “The Independent VOICE of the Recreational Vehicle Storage Industry,” spoken through the following channels.
Media Contact: Darren Choate, pr@toystoragenation.com
