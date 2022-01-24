IronOrbit Exhibits at the National Council of Structural Engineers Association
Orange County, CA, January 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- IronOrbit showcases its GPU Accelerated INFINITY Workspaces at the National Council of Structural Engineers Association.
IronOrbit, a Built In Top 25 Recognized IaaS provider, announces that It will be exhibiting at the National Council of Structural Engineers Association’s (NCSEA) Structural Engineering Summit. The conference takes place in person in New York City, from February 14 to 17, 2022.
The NCSEA Structural Engineering Summit brings the best of the structural engineering community together to network, learn, and celebrate the profession’s successes. The summit, presented in person and online, is an immersive experience with unrivaled learning opportunities.
“This will be our first time attending the Structural Engineering Summit, and we’re excited,” says Marketing Manager, Kamron Naderkhani. “The passing of the Infrastructure Bill means many AEC firms will have to scale quickly to meet the demands of new projects. Our product, INFINITY Workspaces, is an ideal fit. Firms realize significant benefits, including real-time collaboration, improved productivity, and peace of mind knowing their data is secure.”
When AEC firms realize they need long-term solutions for project teams to scale and collaborate effectively, they seek out solutions such as IronOrbit’s Managed DaaS, INFINITY Workspaces. Graphics-intensive 3D applications drive the AEC industry, and the GPU-Accelerated INFINITY Workspaces are ideal for engineers and architects needing enhanced productivity within a secured environment.
Visitors to the IronOrbit exhibit will be able to see first-hand demonstrations of crucial benefits such as:
· Fast and seamless performance of graphics-intensive applications (BIM, CAD, Etc.)
· Enhanced bandwidth for optimized file transfer times
· Ability to access GPU-Accelerated workspace from any device anywhere
IronOrbit’s INFINITY Workspaces offers solutions for both knowledge workers and creative design professionals to meet the needs of different user profiles for any business.
NCSEA, the National Council of Structural Engineers Association, recognizes the valuable contributions structural engineers make to building safe structures and making communities more resilient. The organization works to constantly improve the standard level of practice of the structural engineering profession.
IronOrbit was recently invited to make a presentation on VDI to the ACEC’s Massachusetts Member Organization. Recent presentations include Five-Ways to Future-Proof Your Firm at the 2021 National ACEC Conference and last year’s ACEC IT Forum. Learn more at ironorbit.com.
Contact
Kamron Naderkhani
1 949 209-5321
www.ironorbit.com
sales@ironorbit.com
