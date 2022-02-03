Alpha Serve is Now an Atlassian Gold Marketplace Partner
Alpha Serve has become an Atlassian Gold Marketplace Partner. Every six months the software giant recognizes its best partners, i.e. the companies that have shown substantial growth and high user experience standards in their products, had a great investment in the platform, and are committed to its global strategy.
Mykolaiv, Ukraine, February 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alpha Serve’s level was upgraded from Silver to Gold during the latest status review as the number of apps and installs as well as their quality and security have risen significantly over the past year. In 2021, Alpha Serve launched 6 new apps on the Atlassian Marketplace, and 5 of them received Cloud Fortified status.
Initially, the Marketplace Partner Program includes three levels: Platinum, Gold, and Silver. The companies with excellent app development and exceptional client experience are eligible to participate. The Gold Marketplace Partner status means that Alpha Serve has met the following Atlassian’s requirements:
- The company prioritizes the development of cloud apps and their highly efficient server apps are built with highly available, clustered environments in mind and are Data Center Approved.
- The company enhances the security of its products and participates in the Marketplace Security Programs.
- There is a minimum of $500K annual gross sales consisting of a minimum of 25% from the cloud or a minimum of $3M annual gross sales.
- Paid Bug Bounty Program participation with all public paid cloud apps >100 installs.
- Response time SLA to Atlassian for customer escalations is <24H.
“I am very glad that Alpha Serve was recognized by Atlassian. I would like to thank our partner for its trust, cooperation and support and our team for good work. We have significantly grown in installations and customers, and at the same time widened our portfolio with 6 new apps. I hope that 2022 will bring us more interesting tasks and achievements," — Anna Odrinskaya, CSO at Alpha Serve
The Gold status benefits include exclusive access to the specific Atlassian analytics, communication with experts, and other support making it easier to grow and improve products.
Alpha Serve is a Ukrainian software development company that develops apps aimed at security issues authentication, integrations, task management, time monitoring, and BI reporting. The company's first priority is Atlassian products integrations and other solutions that help customers achieve their business targets easier and faster. By now, Alpha Serve has been named an Atlassian Gold Marketplace Partner as well as a trusted Shopify App Store Partner.
