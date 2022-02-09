FOXG1 Research Foundation’s Hourinaz Behesti PhD to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2022

The FOXG1 Research Foundation, the rare disease patient organization that is driving the science to find treatments for FOXG1 syndrome, will be presenting at the BIO CEO & Conference on February 14 to discuss Tapping into Therapeutic Development for Rare CNS Disorders. Dir. of Science, Hourinaz Behesti will discuss why FOXG1 is a viable target for biotech investment, and the suite of assets that the FRF has developed and characterized to help accelerate drug development.