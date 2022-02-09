FOXG1 Research Foundation’s Hourinaz Behesti PhD to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2022
The FOXG1 Research Foundation, the rare disease patient organization that is driving the science to find treatments for FOXG1 syndrome, will be presenting at the BIO CEO & Conference on February 14 to discuss Tapping into Therapeutic Development for Rare CNS Disorders. Dir. of Science, Hourinaz Behesti will discuss why FOXG1 is a viable target for biotech investment, and the suite of assets that the FRF has developed and characterized to help accelerate drug development.
New York, NY, February 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The FOXG1 Research Foundation announced today that Hourinaz Behesti, PhD., Director of Science, will be presenting at the upcoming 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference being held at the Marriott Marquis in NYC on February 14-15 and virtually through the 17th.
Hosted annually by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) for over 20 years, the conference is focused on emerging public and private companies, offering a meeting place for institutional investors, industry analysts, and senior biotech executives. The conference draws biotech companies looking to make the connections needed to take their products to the next phase.
Dr. Behesti’s virtual presentation is titled Tapping into Therapeutic Development for Rare CNS Disorders. She will introduce the rare pediatric CNS disorder, FOXG1 syndrome and discuss why FOXG1 is a viable target for biotech investment, including the suite of assets that the FOXG1 Research Foundation has developed and characterized to help accelerate drug development.
Dr. Behesti's presentation will be hosted on the BIO CEO & Investor Conference event page beginning Friday, February 11, through the event and after for 30 days.
About The FOXG1 Research Foundation
The FOXG1 Research Foundation (FRF) is the global patient organization driving the research to find precise treatments and ultimately a cure for every individual in the world with FOXG1 syndrome, a rare pediatric CNS disorder. Founded in 2017, the FRF has focused on deep understanding and characterization of the biology of disease with the development of a host of animal and cellular models, as well as rich patient data.
About BIO
BIO is the world's largest advocacy organization representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world’s largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world. Subscribe to Good Day BIO.
Nicole Johnson
www.foxg1research.org
www.foxg1research.org
