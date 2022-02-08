CYRILLA HOME bespoke design atelier Opens in Driftwood Plaza, Jupiter, Florida; Cocktails from 5:30 to 7:30, February 10, 2022
CYRILLA, a new luxury home and lifestyle bespoke atelier, opens in the Driftwood Plaza in Jupiter Florida on U.S. Highway One, offering a sophisticated and bold new traditionalist style for home décor. CYRILLA is an elegant new destination offering a carefully curated selection of high-end, distinctive household products including furniture, lighting, mirrors, art, linens, and decorative objects, as well as a complement of accessories. The interior design component of the business will operate as the on-location atelier, providing custom design services. Situated at Driftwood Plaza in Jupiter.
CYRILLA’s design philosophy is rooted in a strong sense of color, luxurious comfort, and quality. Owner Cyrilla J. Yanez is originally from Southern California, but settled in Greenwich, CT as a teenager and feels especially rooted in New York City, as well as to her mother’s Southern heritage. These roots, coupled with her time living in Manhattan and Southampton, NY have given her a sophisticated, edgy, and bold sense of style. CYRILLA's offerings include established names like Henry House, E.J. Victor, Julian Chichester, Currey & Company, Belle Meade Signature, Pyar & Co, Mike + Ally, Aerin, Axiom, Trowbridge, Highland House, Fortuny, Summer Classics, Mirror Image, Interlude, Carvers Guild, O'Henry House Upholstery, Shine by Sho Wesley Hall, Made Goods, Visual Comfort, Arteriors, Matouk, Loro Piana, Pigeon & Poodle, Mr. Brown and local artisans, while constantly evolving with undiscovered treasures from Italy.
Cyrilla is introducing CH Line of luxury Furnishings from Verona, Italy that are not found anywhere else. CYRILLA HOME bespoke design atelier works with clients on custom items and full-scale, custom interior design projects, including interiors, architecture, renovations, landscape and event design. CYRILLA will regularly host unique special events including art shows with renowned artists, book signings, and trunk shows with handpicked, established and emerging designers and artisans.
CYRILLA is open six days a week from 9-5 p.m. and is also available by private appointment. For additional information about Cyrilla, visit www.cyrillahome.com and contact her at info@cyrillahome.com.
