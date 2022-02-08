CYRILLA HOME bespoke design atelier Opens in Driftwood Plaza, Jupiter, Florida; Cocktails from 5:30 to 7:30, February 10, 2022

CYRILLA, a new luxury home and lifestyle bespoke atelier, opens in the Driftwood Plaza in Jupiter Florida on U.S. Highway One, offering a sophisticated and bold new traditionalist style for home décor. CYRILLA is an elegant new destination offering a carefully curated selection of high-end, distinctive household products including furniture, lighting, mirrors, art, linens and decorative objects.