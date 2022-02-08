Attend a Free Love and Healing with the Beluga Whales Meditation Feb. 11th in Honor of Valentine's Day

World renowned spiritual teacher and healer of 49 years, Laurie Grant, also known as Maa Uri, is joining with Suzanne Steinert, Founder of the Beluga Whale Alliance to facilitate a Love and Heal the Belugas meditation and virtual event on Fri., Feb. 11th at 10:00 am Pacific time, in honor of upcoming Valentines day.