Attend a Free Love and Healing with the Beluga Whales Meditation Feb. 11th in Honor of Valentine's Day
World renowned spiritual teacher and healer of 49 years, Laurie Grant, also known as Maa Uri, is joining with Suzanne Steinert, Founder of the Beluga Whale Alliance to facilitate a Love and Heal the Belugas meditation and virtual event on Fri., Feb. 11th at 10:00 am Pacific time, in honor of upcoming Valentines day.
San Diego, CA, February 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Laurie Grant, Maa Uri will lead attendees through a Love and Healing meditation with the Beluga Whales where attendees will be participating in helping to send love and healing to the whales as well as receive it back.
"I have a sacred, inexplicable bond with the Angelic Belugas," said Maa. "In my 20s, I had a life changing experience with a female beluga where she began communicating with me after I sent her healing energy and that cemented my bond. I will share that story and others on the broadcast and look forward to connecting all of you to their magical energy as well."
Suzanne Steinert, Founder and President of the Beluga Whale Alliance, says Belugies, as she calls them, are Beings of Light that bring everyone together with their Beluga Magic and Beluga Medicine. She will be talking about our human connection with the Beluga whales, her magical moments, their healing energy and why it is so critical to support their survival.
They will also be sharing how you can be a part of helping to save the seriously endangered Beluga whales by donating to Laurie's Save the Belugas fundraiser at www.saveanimalsfund.com/campaign/save-the-beluga-whales.
The meditation and event is free and will take place on zoom. To register go to: www.subscribepage.com/save_the_beluga_whales_event
When: Feb 11th
Time: 10am Pacific time
Were: Zoom - you will receive a link after registering.
Sponsored by SaveAnimalsFund.com, making fundraising for animals in need easy.
The mission of Save Animals Fund is to empower people and organizations with a fundraising tool to bring to light pets, animals and animal causes that need our help in order to survive. For more information, visit SaveAnimalsFund.com.
"I have a sacred, inexplicable bond with the Angelic Belugas," said Maa. "In my 20s, I had a life changing experience with a female beluga where she began communicating with me after I sent her healing energy and that cemented my bond. I will share that story and others on the broadcast and look forward to connecting all of you to their magical energy as well."
Suzanne Steinert, Founder and President of the Beluga Whale Alliance, says Belugies, as she calls them, are Beings of Light that bring everyone together with their Beluga Magic and Beluga Medicine. She will be talking about our human connection with the Beluga whales, her magical moments, their healing energy and why it is so critical to support their survival.
They will also be sharing how you can be a part of helping to save the seriously endangered Beluga whales by donating to Laurie's Save the Belugas fundraiser at www.saveanimalsfund.com/campaign/save-the-beluga-whales.
The meditation and event is free and will take place on zoom. To register go to: www.subscribepage.com/save_the_beluga_whales_event
When: Feb 11th
Time: 10am Pacific time
Were: Zoom - you will receive a link after registering.
Sponsored by SaveAnimalsFund.com, making fundraising for animals in need easy.
The mission of Save Animals Fund is to empower people and organizations with a fundraising tool to bring to light pets, animals and animal causes that need our help in order to survive. For more information, visit SaveAnimalsFund.com.
Contact
SaveAnimalsFund.comContact
Kristi Stoll
808-283-9273
www.SaveAnimalsFund.com
Kristi Stoll
808-283-9273
www.SaveAnimalsFund.com
Categories