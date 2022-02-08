Comscend Opening a New Office on the West Coast
Comscend, a leading technology firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida has also chosen to call Eugene, OR home with a West Coast Office.
Eugene, OR, February 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Comscend appreciates the rapid technological growth businesses face on a daily basis and is dedicated to assisting local businesses navigate the sometimes muddy tech waters.
Technology advancements come as a whirlwind for some, but not the experts of the Comscend Team. Their knowledge, expertise, partnerships, and vast understanding of innovative enterprise technology allows them to provide strategic, effective and cost efficient solutions to business operations teams of current and future clients. Comscend prides itself on being your trusted consulting partner.
The future of your business depends on innovative advancements that will sustain the ever changing world of technology. Comscend is here to assist in the navigation of what is best for your company to thrive with a defined, customized solution that works for your business, and its success.
CTO, Jared Swezey is native to Willamette Valley and sees the demand for Comscend services in his hometown, Eugene, OR states;
“With the local tech scene evolving here in Eugene we felt that it was the right time to expand, and specifically chose to invest in Eugene’s downtown. The accessibility to WIX, (Willamette Internet Exchange), the airport expansion with added flight frequency provides access for our team members to travel coast to coast with ease. Comscend will look for opportunities to start the conversation- help businesses, and educate the community with our knowledge of the technology industry. We are excited to be here at this pivotal time of Eugene’s growth.”
MaryBeth Lee
541-620-5130
comscend.com
