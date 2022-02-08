IronOrbit Partners with Keeper Security
Anaheim, CA, February 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The alliance delivers on the commitment to protect clients against password-related data breaches by improving password management & security.
IronOrbit, a fully integrated ICT powerhouse, announces its partnership with Keeper Security to offer client’s protection from password-related data breaches and cyberthreats with enhanced security protocols, robust password management, and zero-knowledge security infrastructure.
The partnership integrates Keeper Security’s extensive password management platform into IronOrbit’s cybersecurity framework and service offerings. Keeper creates random, complex, and strong passwords for website and application credentials, then securely stores them in a vault on end user devices. Users only need to create and remember a single master password used to access their Keeper account and vault.
According to a Gartner press release, “External factors and security-specific threats are converging to influence the overall security and risk landscape. Business leaders must improve resilience to cyber threats while supporting business objectives.”
To help companies navigate this complex landscape and better protect themselves from increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats, clients can add, analyze and report on extensive Keeper password management data, which effectively monitors user populations of all sizes. Stolen credentials play a significant role in cyberattack incidents. The 2019 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report reports that roughly one-third of all data breaches involve using stolen credentials.
“Most data breaches occur as a result of poor password security practices. Passwords are powerful. Jeopardized passwords can be catastrophic. If a cybercriminal hacks one set of credentials, they can gain access to an organization’s environment,” said Ayman Ayoub, VP of Sales and Marketing at IronOrbit. “Our partnership with Keeper helps us offer peace of mind and confidence to our clients knowing their password data is as secure as possible.”
Keeper Security, Inc. (“Keeper”) is the market-leading, top-rated cybersecurity platform for preventing password-related data breaches. Millions of people and thousands of businesses across the globe trust Keeper's zero-knowledge security and encryption software to mitigate the risk of cybertheft, boost employee productivity and meet compliance standards.
IronOrbit empowers clients by modernizing and fortifying IT systems with cloud-based solutions and robust cybersecurity that delivers comprehensive security analytics, network detection, and response (NDR); automation and response within a single integrated platform for rapid detection, response, and neutralization of threats. IronOrbit's INFINITY Workspaces earn recognition in Gartner's 2021 Market Guide to DaaS. Learn more at www.ironorbit.com.
IronOrbit, a fully integrated ICT powerhouse, announces its partnership with Keeper Security to offer client’s protection from password-related data breaches and cyberthreats with enhanced security protocols, robust password management, and zero-knowledge security infrastructure.
The partnership integrates Keeper Security’s extensive password management platform into IronOrbit’s cybersecurity framework and service offerings. Keeper creates random, complex, and strong passwords for website and application credentials, then securely stores them in a vault on end user devices. Users only need to create and remember a single master password used to access their Keeper account and vault.
According to a Gartner press release, “External factors and security-specific threats are converging to influence the overall security and risk landscape. Business leaders must improve resilience to cyber threats while supporting business objectives.”
To help companies navigate this complex landscape and better protect themselves from increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats, clients can add, analyze and report on extensive Keeper password management data, which effectively monitors user populations of all sizes. Stolen credentials play a significant role in cyberattack incidents. The 2019 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report reports that roughly one-third of all data breaches involve using stolen credentials.
“Most data breaches occur as a result of poor password security practices. Passwords are powerful. Jeopardized passwords can be catastrophic. If a cybercriminal hacks one set of credentials, they can gain access to an organization’s environment,” said Ayman Ayoub, VP of Sales and Marketing at IronOrbit. “Our partnership with Keeper helps us offer peace of mind and confidence to our clients knowing their password data is as secure as possible.”
Keeper Security, Inc. (“Keeper”) is the market-leading, top-rated cybersecurity platform for preventing password-related data breaches. Millions of people and thousands of businesses across the globe trust Keeper's zero-knowledge security and encryption software to mitigate the risk of cybertheft, boost employee productivity and meet compliance standards.
IronOrbit empowers clients by modernizing and fortifying IT systems with cloud-based solutions and robust cybersecurity that delivers comprehensive security analytics, network detection, and response (NDR); automation and response within a single integrated platform for rapid detection, response, and neutralization of threats. IronOrbit's INFINITY Workspaces earn recognition in Gartner's 2021 Market Guide to DaaS. Learn more at www.ironorbit.com.
Contact
IronOrbitContact
Kamron Naderkhani
1 949-209-5321
www.ironorbit.com
sales@ironorbit.com
Kamron Naderkhani
1 949-209-5321
www.ironorbit.com
sales@ironorbit.com
Categories