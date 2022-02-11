Boynes Emerging Artist Award Partners with NoceFresca: Offering a Fully-Funded Artist Residency in Italy
Newest edition of the Boynes Emerging Artist Award opens in Feb. 2022, offering a three month artist residency in Sardinia, Italy for its growing international community of emerging artists.
Melbourne, Australia, February 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Boynes Emerging Artist Award is pleased to announce its 6th Edition opening on February 15, 2022.
Founded in 2019 by artist Chantal Boynes, the Boynes Emerging Artist Award is an independent, international, artist-run, online art competition created to support, promote, and connect emerging visual artists all around the world and work to enhance the profile of undiscovered talent. In previous editions, the award has partnered with Blick Art Materials, and PR For Artists to provide emerging artists with the best opportunities to enhance their careers and heighten their practice. Beyond the scope of each edition, the award’s platform aims to build a long-lasting community, supporting and promoting artists’ careers even after the winners and finalists are announced.
Previous winners include artists Tanya Atanasova, Jesse Lane, Cameron Richards, Younes Mohammad, and Ruby Hyde.
For the upcoming 6th Edition, the Boynes Emerging Artist Award has partnered with NoceFresca to provide the 1st Place Winner with a fully funded 3-month artist residency in Sardinia, Italy.
Features and benefits of the residency program include:
Accommodation for the duration of the residency
Art equipment and gear
Curatorial assistance
Planned workshops & artist-guided training activities
Publication of your artist profile in the Nocefresca online archive
Events to showcase work
Insurance coverage for work carried out in the studio
Access to a set of bicycles for daily use during their stay
Published Interview with Boynes Emerging Artist Award
Digital and Social Media Marketing
Digital marketing, social media marketing, and a published artist interview will also be awarded to the 2nd Place and 3rd Place winners as well as a cash prize of $1,000 USD to the 2nd Place winner and $500 USD to the 3rd Place winner.
Emerging visual artists of any nationality, age, religion, and sex are welcome to submit via the Boynes Emerging Artist Award’s website. All 2D & 3D artwork with any subject matter is accepted. Artwork must have been completed in the last five (5) years and must be the submitting artist’s own original work.
Submission & Announcement Timelines
Early Bird Submissions: February 15, 2022 - March 15, 2022 at 11:59 PM UTC-4
Regular Submissions: March 16, 2022 - May 25 2022 at 11:59 PM UTC-4
Finalists will be announced on June 20, 2022 at 10:00 AM UTC-4
Winners will be announced on June 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM UTC-4
Entry Fees
Early Bird Fee: $37 for 3 images & $7 for each additional image, MAX 10 images total.
Standard Entry Fee: $45 for 3 images & $10 for each additional image, MAX 10 images total.
For more information on the 6th Edition rules, FAQs, prizes, and partner, visit www.boynesartistaward.com.
