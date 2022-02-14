Broadway Stars Gather & Perform in Naperville: New West Suburban Arts Academy to Host Feb. 18 Gala & Concert

Academy of the Arts, a new, west-suburban, non-profit academic and art school projected to open in fall 2025, will host its first fundraiser gala and concert at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville, IL. The concert will feature stars from some of Broadway’s biggest shows including Olympian turned Broadways's Peter Pan Cathy Rigby; Arlington Hts., IL. native & Broadway veteran Karen Mason of Mamma Mia, and more.