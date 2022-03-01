Dana M. Huddleston-Cameron Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Lorain, OH, March 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dana M. Huddleston-Cameron of Lorain, Ohio has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of business services.
About Dana M. Huddleston-Cameron
Dana M. Huddleston-Cameron is the CEO of Pearl Business Inc. (PBI), a conglomerate company located in Cleveland, Ohio. It provides occupational medicine, family medicine, event planning, and other business services. In her role, Mrs. Huddleston-Cameron specializes in community outreach, public administration/policy, project management, and education. PBI is devoted to uplifting and beautifying the neighborhood, creating living wage jobs and a healthier community. Dana has created the company’s visions, been instrumental in the plan designs, business and community partnering, project management, and deciding on deliverables.
Dana has many business ventures including Encompass Health Partners LLC (EHP), Health & Wellness, Pearl Events & Venues (PEV), Celebration and Entertainment, and a unique coffee experience - Retail, Food & Drink. These businesses represent and reflect Dana’s life achievements. Community engagement, honesty, creativity, and respect are keystones in each business. EHP’s mission is to provide patients and partners with quality healthcare in an environment that promotes healing and peace. PEV ’s goal is to deliver memorable events. The coffee business offers a great coffee experience, while supporting the sustainability of organic fair trade coffee farms from around the world.
Although Mrs. Huddleston-Cameron has experience in many business areas, her path always returns to community outreach. Prior to obtaining her undergraduate degree, she worked directly with underserved populations, homeless, drug dependent, and helped pre-release individuals re-enter society. In addition to owning businesses, Dana was a Social Worker III for Cuyahoga County Department of Children & Family Services (CCDCFS). She has collaborated with colleagues and partners from nearly every aspect of the community including government, nonprofits, education, legal, medical, and mental health. She effectively maintained the safety and protection of children while providing care and concern for families. During her tenure at CCDCFS, she has fought for children and families traumatized with sex abuse, and also protected physically abused and/or neglected children.
Dana was selected as the Child Advocate of the Month & Child Advocate of the Quarter. She attended numerous training sessions to help her gain more insight and strengthen her skills and expertise. Her social work unveiled a deeper understanding of at-risk communities, the plight of marginalized individuals and their urgent needs. This ignited her desire to obtain her MPA, cognizant of the negative impacts some policies often pose on specific groups.
Mrs. Huddleston-Cameron was asked to volunteer by Lamb International, a nonprofit ministry focusing on teaching, training, and consulting. They asked her to travel to Ukraine where she volunteered to design and implement a youth activities program, with the goal of establishing trust and developing relationships with children. She organized a team of fellow social workers to execute the plan. During her trip she explored a host of Ukrainian Community outreach programs in Kyiv and Kirovohrad. Dana’s expeditions allowed active participation and interaction with the Ukrainian community including orphanages, Children’s Hospital, and mental health facilities. While there, Dana sang to a large Ukrainian Congregation and spiritually ministered through song. Her presentation was embraced, and she was graced with gifts from parishioners, receiving a painting from an artist in the audience, that hangs on her wall today.
A natural performer, Dana has captivated audiences in some of her earliest public appearances. She competed in the Mrs. Medina County Pageant and was a runner up. She has performed a solo on the set of the “Later Show” in Hollywood, California and won first prize. Dana has participated in fashion shows, talent shows, and acted. She was awarded “Most Dramatic” in a local gospel stage play Mama, and was lovingly dubbed “Most Convincing” by fellow actors in various performances.
With an eye for color, fashion, and design, Dana participated in a graduate marketing project, collaborated with peers on the sales and marketing team, and designed the business’s logo. She built on what she learned from her MPA studies and pursued other avenues related to business, décor, and marketing. Together with her husband, she launched Tulip Properties LLC, offering comfortable living spaces, modern design, and desirable amenities at an affordable price. Dana also earned a real estate license as a means of personal and professional development for future possibilities.
Mrs. Huddleston-Cameron received a B.A. in Psychology and minor in Biology from Cleveland State University. She earned her M.P.A. from the Maxine Goodman Levin College of Urban Affairs. Born on January 2, Dana is married to Derrick Leon Cameron MD, MBA, MPH, Primary Care & Preventive Medicine Physician, who is an Ohio Top Doctor. Expatriated with her husband to Dubai, UAE, Dana embraced her new life, and lived the abroad experience, never diverting from her business dreams. She immersed herself in new cultures while traveling the globe and experiencing the world, afterwards creating DDGlobeTrotters, a YouTube Channel subscribed to by family, friends, and those with interest. She hopes to one day rekindle the channel.
In her spare time, Dana enjoys travel, the arts, acting, music, singing, and poetry. She likes to participate in church activities and was a Sunday school teacher. Dana currently resides in both Houston, Texas and Lorain, Ohio, balancing her time and commitments. Her husband helps to keep her encouraged, motivated and focused. Her faith and purpose keep her dedicated and determined.
Dana is optimistic her path forward will continue to challenge and shape her as a visionary leader. She is no stranger to struggle and sacrifice, as a black female every chapter of her life has opened the page to new tragedies and triumphs.
For more information, please contact: Email: danahudd@yahoo.com, Gmail:DDGlobetrotters@gmail.com or her Instagram: DCDC2010
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
