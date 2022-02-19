Once Homeless Dogs, Now Service Dogs
Rescued dogs get a second chance as service dogs for people experiencing disabilities. Once surrendered, after months of training, 6 dogs graduate as service dogs. They are ready for their new life, helping a person with a disability gain independence, security, and confidence. Medical Mutts Service Dogs is celebrating their new teams in their upcoming graduation ceremony.
Indianapolis, IN, February 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Medical Mutts Service Dogs hosts service dog graduation uniting dogs who once found themselves in shelters and people experiencing conditions such as diabetes, seizure, and psychiatric conditions. The graduation event will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 6:00-8:00pm at Drury Inn on 8180 North Shadeland Avenue and will highlight the bond between client and dog on Service Dog Teams as well as highlight the training involved.
The organization rescues roughly 50 dogs per year, screening them for social skills and trainability. The service dog candidates are fully vetted by the organization and go through 6-8 months of positive-reinforcement training before they can be placed with clients. Many clients will wait upwards of 2 years to be placed with a fully-trained service dog. Medical Mutts reports that it costs about $25,000 to rescue, vet, and train one service dog. Clients are asked to pay about 60% of that and the organization relies on donations to cover the remainder.
Medical Mutts is seeking local individuals and companies who would like to get involved in supporting the organization's mission by donating money, sponsoring dogs, or volunteering their time to foster a service dog in training. The organization invites interested parties to the graduation on April 5, 2022 but seating is limited, individuals should contact the organization directly to be placed on the guest list.
Medical Mutts is a nonprofit organization dedicated to training rescue dogs as service dogs and promoting collaboration between dogs and people through science, education and ethical training. medicalmutts.org
Jennifer Cattet Ph.D.
317-991-5400
https://www.medicalmutts.org/
