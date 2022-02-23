2022 Women in Oncology Awards
The Women in Oncology Awards are presented annually to outstanding women who have made remarkable contributions to the lives of those fighting cancer. The winners of the 2022 Women in Oncology Awards are Karen Kelly, MD, FASCO, Elizabeth A. Mittendorf, MD, PhD, and Rachna T. Shroff, MD, MS.
Waikoloa, HI, February 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The winners of the 2022 Women in Oncology Awards were announced at the 7th annual Practical Recommendations in Immuno and Molecular Oncology (PRIMO) meeting. The awards were presented by Dr. Hope S. Rugo from the University of California San Francisco (UCSF).
The Women in Oncology Awards are presented annually to outstanding women who have made remarkable contributions to the lives of those fighting cancer. The winners of the 2022 Women in Oncology Awards are:
Karen Kelly, MD, FASCO, is the Associate Director of Clinical Research at UC Davis and the Jennifer Rene Harmon Tegley and Elizabeth Erica Harmon Endowed Chair in Cancer Clinical Research. Dr. Kelly received her medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine. She completed her internship and residency at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center and completed her fellowship in medical oncology at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center.
Elizabeth A. Mittendorf, MD, PhD, is the Robert and Karen Hale Distinguished Chair in Surgical Oncology and Associate Chair for Research in the Department of Surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital. She is also the Director of the Breast Immuno-Oncology program and Co-Director of the Breast Cancer Clinical Research Program at Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center. Dr. Mittendorf received her medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine where she also completed a residency in General Surgery. She then served on active duty in the United States military before completing a fellowship in Surgical Oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Rachna T. Shroff, MD, MS, is an Associate Professor of Medicine and Chief of GI Medical Oncology as well as Leader of the Gastrointestinal Clinical Research Team at the University of Arizona Cancer Center (UACC). She is the Director of UACC’s Clinical Trials Office as well as the Director of the Arizona Clinical Trials Network (ACTN). More recently, she was appointed as the Associate Dean for Clinical and Translational Research for UA College of Medicine-Tucson. She came to UACC from MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX where she was on faculty from 2010-2018 after completing her medical oncology fellowship there.
The PRIMO conference is carefully planned by PRIMO Education and Cancer Expert Now (CEN) each year to help practicing oncology providers keep up with the latest advances in immuno and molecular targeted cancer therapies, as well as approach real-world issues on how and when to optimally integrate biomarker testing and new therapies into clinical practice. In addition to the annual PRIMO conference, CEN is focused on helping those with cancer and their families around the world make quality decisions, and strives to be the first destination that every person affected by cancer visits for expert education personalized to their diagnosis.
PRIMO Education and Cancer Expert Now thank these three exceptional women for their commitment to the advancement of cancer care and advocacy, and look forward to their continuing contributions to oncology in the future.
