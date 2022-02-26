Morehouse Athletics Trains with Metric Mate
Morehouse College Basketball and Volleyball teams use Alumni-Founded Metric Mate to Fuel Runs Toward History.
Atlanta, GA, February 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Morehouse Basketball Team is on a 16 game winning streak, closing in on the school record of 18 wins, going into the upcoming conference championship tournament. Morehouse College made athletic school history this month, officially launching its men’s volleyball program that was years in the making.
What do these two programs have in common?
They are both working with a fitness data tracking company founded by Morehouse Alumni. Metric Mate is a patented technology that turns any strength training equipment into SMART equipment allowing these athletes to track their performance gains like top professional programs with their existing weight room equipment. Braxton Davis ‘06, Ecleamus Ricks ‘05, and M-T Strickland ‘12 are the founders of Metric Mate and are excited for the opportunity to help their alma mater. "Morehouse Athletes are different as they have the skills and capabilities to be successful as competitors and Morehouse Men. This collaboration will provide the same, if not more, advanced development opportunities as Power 5 institutions. The Metric Mate technology will allow student-athletes to access the same training guidance and analytics as they study abroad or take internships during the off season and give coaches a better understanding of their athletes’ potential during the season. They will have their (Strength and Conditioning) coach with them at any fitness facility they frequent," says M-T Strickland, Electrical Engineer and Decatur native.
As these teams move into the off season, Morehouse Athletics and Metric Mate will work to make sure they are ready to dominate for years to come.
Metric Mate, Inc. is an Atlanta-based data analytics company focused on fitness technology. Founded in 2017, their flagship platform allows for any strength training equipment to become SMART by attaching their patented sensor. With this platform, users can autonomously track reps completed, sets achieved, calories burned, force produced, power generated, work performed, form deficiencies, fatigue levels, and much more. Read more about this company at TheMetricMate.com and follow @MetricMate on Facebook and Instagram.
Contact
M-T Strickland
404-217-0933
TheMetricMate.com
