CollegeGrad.com Employer Survey Shows Entry Level Hiring Up 22% in 2022
Biggest Increase in College Hiring in History
Seattle, WA, March 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hiring is increasing across most sectors of the US economy. There is now a segment of hiring that just recorded its largest year-over-year increase in history: entry level hiring for new college graduates.
There simply are not enough students graduating from college to meet the hiring demand in 2022. While the number of students graduating each year is relatively consistent, the number of new jobs is up significantly over last year, which also saw an increase over the prior pandemic year.
According to the results of a new entry level employment survey, hiring of new college grads in 2022 is up 22% over last year. CollegeGrad.com released the results of its Top Entry Level Employers survey today, with more than 400 US-based employers making the list.
“2022 has turned into an accelerating sprint for most entry level employers seeking to fill their hiring quotas,” said Brian Krueger, CEO of CollegeGrad.com. “Employers are flexing to virtual hiring, virtual work and extra incentives to attract the best and brightest of the Class of 2022. Yet many employers will still be unable to fill all of their job openings.”
Enterprise Rent-A-Car again topped the survey results, with 5,262 projected entry level hires in 2022. “Over the last two years, we have further strengthened our approach to talent acquisition as we recognize the importance of building a strong pipeline of talented and passionate people who want to help us deliver on our vision to be the world’s best and most trusted mobility company,” said Marie Artim, VP Talent Acquisition for Enterprise Holdings. “During this time, we have embraced our ability to be more flexible, especially with the candidate experience. Today, candidates expect a high-touch, personalized interaction throughout the recruitment process and our teams are working harder than ever to deliver on those expectations.”
The full survey results of the Top Entry Level Employers are now available online at CollegeGrad.com/topemployers. The list includes employer detail pages displaying projected entry level and intern hires for 2022 along with direct links to the careers page, college page and internship page at each employer’s website.
Entry level employers are continuing to seek differentiation in the highly competitive entry level hiring market. “With the ever-changing scenarios and circumstances surrounding the pandemic, incorporating creative and intentional thinking was crucial over the past two years, all while keeping our candidates’ and Kearney employees’ wellbeing in the forefront of our minds,” said Makenzie Shearson, Manager, University Relations for Kearney & Company. “In hindsight, Kearney’s flexibility and empathetic mentality focusing around taking care of our people, especially in a time of crisis, was and still is a major differentiator in the candidacy market for us.”
Finding entry level talent means more for employers than simply showing up on campus to interview. “We are focused on meeting new and existing talent where they are, whether that be through a remote or hybrid role, a flexible schedule, benefits that provide greater work-life balance, or professional opportunities to keep them engaged and fulfilled,” remarked Maura Quinn, Assistant Vice President of University & Emerging Talent Acquisition for Liberty Mutual Insurance. “Our organizational culture is centered around putting our people first, building a variety of programs to help employees to feel a sense of purpose and belonging in everything they do.”
Entry level employers are continuing to adjust and flex boundaries for the new world of work. “Based on the ‘normal’ of today, we are continuing to expand our hybrid, flexible work policy with our expanded geographical recruiting throughout our operating territory,” said Joan Ravanelli Miller, VP HR for Acuity.
Krueger has an important takeaway message for the Class of 2022: “Your job search is no longer a question of simply finding a job. The jobs are there for the taking. The question is finding the right entry level job to make the most of your education and experience. Don’t settle for just any job. Don’t leap at the first job offered. Take the time necessary to find the job that is best for you personally and individually. Instead of trying to find a job, try to find joy—your joy.”
There simply are not enough students graduating from college to meet the hiring demand in 2022. While the number of students graduating each year is relatively consistent, the number of new jobs is up significantly over last year, which also saw an increase over the prior pandemic year.
According to the results of a new entry level employment survey, hiring of new college grads in 2022 is up 22% over last year. CollegeGrad.com released the results of its Top Entry Level Employers survey today, with more than 400 US-based employers making the list.
“2022 has turned into an accelerating sprint for most entry level employers seeking to fill their hiring quotas,” said Brian Krueger, CEO of CollegeGrad.com. “Employers are flexing to virtual hiring, virtual work and extra incentives to attract the best and brightest of the Class of 2022. Yet many employers will still be unable to fill all of their job openings.”
Enterprise Rent-A-Car again topped the survey results, with 5,262 projected entry level hires in 2022. “Over the last two years, we have further strengthened our approach to talent acquisition as we recognize the importance of building a strong pipeline of talented and passionate people who want to help us deliver on our vision to be the world’s best and most trusted mobility company,” said Marie Artim, VP Talent Acquisition for Enterprise Holdings. “During this time, we have embraced our ability to be more flexible, especially with the candidate experience. Today, candidates expect a high-touch, personalized interaction throughout the recruitment process and our teams are working harder than ever to deliver on those expectations.”
The full survey results of the Top Entry Level Employers are now available online at CollegeGrad.com/topemployers. The list includes employer detail pages displaying projected entry level and intern hires for 2022 along with direct links to the careers page, college page and internship page at each employer’s website.
Entry level employers are continuing to seek differentiation in the highly competitive entry level hiring market. “With the ever-changing scenarios and circumstances surrounding the pandemic, incorporating creative and intentional thinking was crucial over the past two years, all while keeping our candidates’ and Kearney employees’ wellbeing in the forefront of our minds,” said Makenzie Shearson, Manager, University Relations for Kearney & Company. “In hindsight, Kearney’s flexibility and empathetic mentality focusing around taking care of our people, especially in a time of crisis, was and still is a major differentiator in the candidacy market for us.”
Finding entry level talent means more for employers than simply showing up on campus to interview. “We are focused on meeting new and existing talent where they are, whether that be through a remote or hybrid role, a flexible schedule, benefits that provide greater work-life balance, or professional opportunities to keep them engaged and fulfilled,” remarked Maura Quinn, Assistant Vice President of University & Emerging Talent Acquisition for Liberty Mutual Insurance. “Our organizational culture is centered around putting our people first, building a variety of programs to help employees to feel a sense of purpose and belonging in everything they do.”
Entry level employers are continuing to adjust and flex boundaries for the new world of work. “Based on the ‘normal’ of today, we are continuing to expand our hybrid, flexible work policy with our expanded geographical recruiting throughout our operating territory,” said Joan Ravanelli Miller, VP HR for Acuity.
Krueger has an important takeaway message for the Class of 2022: “Your job search is no longer a question of simply finding a job. The jobs are there for the taking. The question is finding the right entry level job to make the most of your education and experience. Don’t settle for just any job. Don’t leap at the first job offered. Take the time necessary to find the job that is best for you personally and individually. Instead of trying to find a job, try to find joy—your joy.”
Contact
CollegeGrad.comContact
Dan Hanisko
608-718-8058
https://CollegeGrad.com
Dan Hanisko
608-718-8058
https://CollegeGrad.com
Categories