Inspectioneering Launches On-Demand Training Courses to Advance Fixed Equipment Mechanical Integrity Programs
Houston, TX, March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Inspectioneering announced the launch of its proprietary online training platform, Inspectioneering Training, with the goal of furthering asset integrity management (AIM) education that improves individual performance and operational efficiencies.
Inspectioneering Training delivers competency-based courses that provide today’s inspectors and engineers the opportunity to learn actionable skills and improve performance across a number of critical subjects. Through our training programs, participants gain a deeper understanding of and, more importantly, valuable context for their responsibilities as integrity and reliability professionals.
“Growing into the training space while developing this platform with focused, relevant programming is a natural extension of what we do every day at Inspectioneering,” says Greg Alvarado, Chief Editor. “Over the last 27 years, our commitment to providing high-quality technical and operating information to the refining, chemical, petrochemical, and other process industries has turned Inspectioneering into an indispensable resource and we are excited to now provide trusted training programs to our community of professionals.”
Inspectioneering Training partners with industry-recognized subject matter experts to deliver the highest quality courses that are unbiased and practically applied in the field. All of our instructors possess a high degree of operational experience and a passion for developing better, more competent inspection, engineering, and reliability professionals. Course completion certificates and Professional Development Hours (PDHs) are available for all of our courses. Each course PDH qualifies as an equivalent Continuing Professional Development (CPD) hour for API’s ICP recertification requirements.
For more information on Inspectioneering Training and its current online courses, please visit inspectioneering.com/training.
About Inspectioneering, LLC
Inspectioneering is the world’s most trusted source for information and education related to the mechanical integrity of critical fixed equipment. Since 1995, Inspectioneering has facilitated expert knowledge sharing and is an indispensable component of the integrity and reliability professional’s toolkit. We believe in what we do. Find out why: www.inspectioneering.com
Inspectioneering Training delivers competency-based courses that provide today’s inspectors and engineers the opportunity to learn actionable skills and improve performance across a number of critical subjects. Through our training programs, participants gain a deeper understanding of and, more importantly, valuable context for their responsibilities as integrity and reliability professionals.
“Growing into the training space while developing this platform with focused, relevant programming is a natural extension of what we do every day at Inspectioneering,” says Greg Alvarado, Chief Editor. “Over the last 27 years, our commitment to providing high-quality technical and operating information to the refining, chemical, petrochemical, and other process industries has turned Inspectioneering into an indispensable resource and we are excited to now provide trusted training programs to our community of professionals.”
Inspectioneering Training partners with industry-recognized subject matter experts to deliver the highest quality courses that are unbiased and practically applied in the field. All of our instructors possess a high degree of operational experience and a passion for developing better, more competent inspection, engineering, and reliability professionals. Course completion certificates and Professional Development Hours (PDHs) are available for all of our courses. Each course PDH qualifies as an equivalent Continuing Professional Development (CPD) hour for API’s ICP recertification requirements.
For more information on Inspectioneering Training and its current online courses, please visit inspectioneering.com/training.
About Inspectioneering, LLC
Inspectioneering is the world’s most trusted source for information and education related to the mechanical integrity of critical fixed equipment. Since 1995, Inspectioneering has facilitated expert knowledge sharing and is an indispensable component of the integrity and reliability professional’s toolkit. We believe in what we do. Find out why: www.inspectioneering.com
Contact
InspectioneeringContact
Christopher Levy
281-397-7075
www.inspectioneering.com
Christopher Levy
281-397-7075
www.inspectioneering.com
Categories