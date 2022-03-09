Daniel Gracie Academy of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Opens in Hyannis

Daniel Gracie Academy offers a variety of fitness classes for adults and children of all experience levels. Classes include jiu jitsu, muay thai, kickboxing, bootcamp and special workshops that focus on improving one’s health and wellbeing. The kids’ program starts at age 4 with the Little Warriors program–offering students a jump start on learning the basics of staying active and making positive choices.