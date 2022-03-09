Daniel Gracie Academy of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Opens in Hyannis
Hyannis, MA, March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Gracie Academy opened its doors on January 1 at 92 Barnstable Road in Hyannis and offers a variety of fitness classes for adults and children of all experience levels. Owner Juliano Coutinho of Centerville is a 4th degree black belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu, an MMA champion and former partner of Juniko Fitness, which previously occupied the 7,000 sq. ft. space.
Coutinho has spent a lifetime training with well known and respected members of the Gracie family and has dedicated his career to bringing the “gentle art” of Brazilian jiu jitsu to his students, young and old. "We are excited to bring Daniel Gracie Brazilian Jiu Jitsu self defense techniques to Cape Cod. Jiu jitsu teaches you to get out of your comfort zone and find peace and confidence in stressful situations. We develop skills that help our students manage stress and fear while also improving their mental and physical fitness,” says Coutinho. “Our gym is family-oriented where kids can learn next to their peers while their parents watch or take a fitness class at the same time.”
Top-notch instructors include Chip Moraza Pollard, a world champion in Muay Thai and Coutinho himself, leading most of the jiu jitsu classes. “There’s no other place I’d rather see my kids spending three evenings a week,” says member, Carlos Alves. “They have thrived here and found self-confidence that makes me so proud.”
Coutinho opened a location with the same name in Orleans in October of last year with huge success. Coutinho adds, “I could not ask for better students, everyone comes to class ready to learn and excited to improve–this is life at its best!” Everyone is welcome to try a free class before committing to a membership.
To see the full class schedule and learn about membership, give them a call, email or message them on social.
Contact:
capecodbjj@gmail.com
508-827-7814
92 Barnstable Rd., Hyannis, MA, United States, 02601
Facebook: @DGAHyannis
Instagram: @danielgraciehyannis
Juliano Coutinho
(508) 827-7814
https://daniel-gracie-academy-hyannis.business.site
