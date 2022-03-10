RTBShopper Expands with Rent to Own Furniture Options
Need to buy furniture but don't have the cash? RTBShopper.com has a new rent-to-own furniture program with free home delivery included.
Winter Garden, FL, March 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- RTBShopper.com has announced that they are adding a new rent-to-own financing option for their customers. Now, people who are strapped for cash but want to buy bedroom furniture, living room furniture, kitchen and dining furniture, patio furniture, and other types of home furniture can take advantage of the "buy now, pay later" service.
For a limited time, they are also selling rent-to-own furniture with no down payment required. This is the first of its kind in the industry allowing people who want to start slow with some key pieces of home furnishings without having to pay upfront.
"We've found ways to make our rent-to-own furniture services more accessible and convenient for our customers," said RTBShopper CFO, Amir Goldstein. "Now, people can buy the furniture they need without having to wait, and there's no down payment or credit check required."
RTBShopper is no stranger to flexible payment options like monthly payment plans and rent-to-own financing, they've been helping customers with bad credit and no credit afford large appliances like air conditioners and refrigerators, electronics and computers, and other types of merchandise for years. With the addition of home furniture, they will become a one-stop shop for rent to own needs.
Unlike traditional financing agreements such as credit cards and loans, with a rent-to-own service you are agreeing to a rental-purchase agreement and making periodic rental payments until the agreement period ends. There's no impact on your credit score or credit report, and you can take ownership of the furniture once it's paid in full.
"We're excited to offer this rent-to-own financing option to our customers," said Amir in a statement. "We know that not everyone is ready or able to pay for their furniture all at once, and this new rent-to-own option gives them the flexibility they need to get the furniture they want now."
There are some limitations to the offer, such as being at least 18 years old and possessing a valid U.S. identification card, social security number, valid bank account, email address, phone number, and other information. RTBShopper has customer support representatives ready to assist by phone or email if you have any questions.
For a limited time, they are also selling rent-to-own furniture with no down payment required. This is the first of its kind in the industry allowing people who want to start slow with some key pieces of home furnishings without having to pay upfront.
"We've found ways to make our rent-to-own furniture services more accessible and convenient for our customers," said RTBShopper CFO, Amir Goldstein. "Now, people can buy the furniture they need without having to wait, and there's no down payment or credit check required."
RTBShopper is no stranger to flexible payment options like monthly payment plans and rent-to-own financing, they've been helping customers with bad credit and no credit afford large appliances like air conditioners and refrigerators, electronics and computers, and other types of merchandise for years. With the addition of home furniture, they will become a one-stop shop for rent to own needs.
Unlike traditional financing agreements such as credit cards and loans, with a rent-to-own service you are agreeing to a rental-purchase agreement and making periodic rental payments until the agreement period ends. There's no impact on your credit score or credit report, and you can take ownership of the furniture once it's paid in full.
"We're excited to offer this rent-to-own financing option to our customers," said Amir in a statement. "We know that not everyone is ready or able to pay for their furniture all at once, and this new rent-to-own option gives them the flexibility they need to get the furniture they want now."
There are some limitations to the offer, such as being at least 18 years old and possessing a valid U.S. identification card, social security number, valid bank account, email address, phone number, and other information. RTBShopper has customer support representatives ready to assist by phone or email if you have any questions.
Contact
RTBShopperContact
Nathaniel Curran
855-785-6501
https://www.rtbshopper.com
Nathaniel Curran
855-785-6501
https://www.rtbshopper.com
Categories