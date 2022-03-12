Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Can Help with Water Damage Claims Caused by Cast-Iron Pipes
Coral Springs, FL, March 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Did you know that 76 million homes in America have cast-iron pipes? If your home was built before 1975, it is likely that your home’s pipes are rusting and disintegrating. Unfortunately, this will lead to costly water damage and the potential for a denied homeowner’s insurance claim.
Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting has been working with Florida homeowners to help them understand the problems associated with cast-iron pipes, providing tips to prevent water damage, and helping with claims for homes that have experienced damage.
Here’s What Aftermath Adjusters Wants All Homeowners to Know:
Although cast-iron pipes were the standard for years in plumbing, these pipes experience oxidation. Oxidized pipes show signs of rust and eventually fall apart. When pipes become oxidized, homeowners can experience water damage and mold.
However, there are signs before water damage becomes visible. Aftermath Adjusters suggests homeowners investigate slow and clogged drains, sewer backup issues, bad smells, and pest problems. Each of these can be a sign of rusty, leaky cast-iron pipes.
“If you have cast-iron pipes,” says Aftermath Adjusters owner, Lee Anderson, “You will eventually have problems. These pipes disintegrate over time. Having cast-iron plumbing is a ticking time bomb that needs your attention.”
According to Anderson, over two million Florida homes still have cast-iron pipes. The lifespan for these pipes is typically 40 to 50 years, although problems can occur even earlier.
Leaky Cast-iron Pipes Are a Health Hazard:
Homeowners need to be concerned for many reasons. First, water damage is expensive and may not be covered by homeowner’s insurance if the reason for the damage is deemed to be a lack of maintenance. Secondly, clogged pipes and sewer backups expose Florida families to harmful substances that can make them sick. And don’t forget pest infestations and mold, both of which are harmful to anyone living in the home.
“Even if you don’t have a problem now, you should check your pipes. You don’t want to wait until you’re dealing with an expensive emergency,” Anderson warns. Even if you aren’t dealing with issues due to your pipes, you should call in a plumber for an inspection.
Denials Are Rampant:
For homeowners dealing with water damage due to cast-iron pipes, the news is not good. Many homeowner’s insurance policies do not cover damage due to cast-iron pipes. And those that do, don’t cover it adequately.
Insurance companies have been overwhelmed with cast-iron pipe claims. Because of this, many companies no longer cover cast-iron pipe damage. For those that still cover cast-iron pipe damage, many now have a coverage cap that is often lower than the cost of repairs. Aftermath Adjusters recommends that homeowners look carefully at their policies to determine what is covered before an issue arises.
“Even those who have coverage may be denied,” says Anderson. “Many homeowners have to prove they didn’t know that their cast iron pipes were slowly causing problems that lead to damages where a claim eventually needed to be filed. And that’s not easy to do.”
Because there are so many clauses and exceptions when it comes to cast-iron pipe damage, homeowners often don’t know the best way to file a claim for the best results. Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting can help. They have the knowledge and experience to understand individual policies and can file the claim in a way to avoid the potential issues that arise.
Call Aftermath Adjusters today and let them help you file your water damage claim due to cast-iron pipes. They will work to get you the payout you deserve.
Aftermath Adjusters & Consultants can be reached at (954) 329-2456.
You may also visit their website for additional information at www.AftermathAdj.com
