Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting Recommends Water Backup Coverage
Coral Springs, FL, March 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Many homeowners wonder if they need water backup insurance coverage for their homes. Aftermath Adjusters & Consulting says the answer is absolutely. “Having insurance to cover damage due to water backups is a must-have,” says Aftermath Adjusters owner Lee Anderson. “We have seen too many homeowners suffer losses due to a sump pump failure and then find out that their homeowner’s insurance doesn’t cover the loss. It is heartbreaking.”
Of course, all home disasters are terrible, but water backup issues for Florida homeowners are right up there with hurricane damage and fires. That’s because water backups bring water-borne bacteria and mold into the home and create costly water damage.
Caution: You May Not Be Covered
Anderson warns that homeowners may not be covered under their standard homeowner’s policy. “Having water backup damage is hard enough without learning too late that your homeowner’s insurance doesn’t cover this peril. That’s why we urge Florida homeowners to get a water backup endorsement.”
Who needs such an endorsement? Anderson recommends that anyone with a sump, sump pump, or similar equipment. “These are not considered to be part of the plumbing system or as household appliances. Therefore, any damage caused by the failure of this equipment will not be covered by a standard homeowner’s policy.”
Water backup coverage is not expensive. Most policies cost between $50 and $250 annually. The price differences are due to different coverage needs. “If a water backup prone area contains expensive electronic equipment, for instance, then a homeowner will need greater coverage,” suggests Anderson. “But no matter what, the cost of an endorsement is so much cheaper than the average cost of water damage to Florida homes.”
It's More Common Than You Think
It’s easy to fall into complacency, assuming that water backup won’t happen to you. Those at Aftermath Adjusters have heard all of the excuses for not getting a water backup endorsement. But here is what they know.
It doesn’t matter how far above sea level a home is. It doesn’t matter if the homeowner has flood insurance. It doesn’t matter if the home has never had a water backup issue before. “Water backups can happen to anyone, and unfortunately, flood insurance won’t cover a water backup issue. So, believing that nothing can happen to you is just a false sense of security that won’t pay for damage repairs.”
Aftermath Adjusters also points out that having water backup coverage qualifies homeowners to use the additional living expenses (ALE) coverage that is part of their homeowner’s policy should water backup make the home uninhabitable. This means that homeowners forced to relocate will have their shelter, food, and travel expenses reimbursed, which is one more good reason to add a water backup endorsement.
Think Prevention, Too
In addition to adding appropriate water backup coverage, Aftermath Adjusters highly recommends doing the right things to prevent water backup issues in the first place. “Even with great coverage, no one wants to deal with a water backup,” states Anderson.
Aftermath recommends that homeowners never pour grease down the drain or flush anything other than toilet paper down the toilet. This will help keep plumbing clear and reduce the chances of a backup.
In terms of the sump pump, Aftermath Adjusters suggests installing a backwater prevention valve and a battery backup for inclement weather. Finally, they recommend having the sump pump checked regularly.
Even with the right prevention and coverage, homeowners may still experience water backup issues. If this happens, homeowners can call Aftermath Adjusters. They have experience filing water backup insurance claims and getting homeowners the best possible payout from their insurance company.
For questions related to water backup insurance and claims, call Aftermath Adjusters at (954) 329-2456.
You may also visit their website for additional information at www.AftermathAdj.com
