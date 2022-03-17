Ice Cream Heaven Miami Gardens to Host Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting

Ice Cream Heaven Miami Gardens will host its Grand Opening event on March 19, 2022 at 17560 NW 27th Ave. Miami Gardens, FL 33056, from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm. The event will feature free treats, raffles, giveaways, and a ribbon cutting ceremony. Endorsed by Miami Hostess Celebrities, they welcome you to indulge in their handcrafted ice cream and signature treats crafted by their professional chef. Come in and have a “little taste of heaven” and see what all the sweet hype is all about.