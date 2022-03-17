Ice Cream Heaven Miami Gardens to Host Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting
Ice Cream Heaven Miami Gardens will host its Grand Opening event on March 19, 2022 at 17560 NW 27th Ave. Miami Gardens, FL 33056, from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm. The event will feature free treats, raffles, giveaways, and a ribbon cutting ceremony. Endorsed by Miami Hostess Celebrities, they welcome you to indulge in their handcrafted ice cream and signature treats crafted by their professional chef. Come in and have a “little taste of heaven” and see what all the sweet hype is all about.
Miami Gardens, FL, March 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ice Cream Heaven Miami Gardens will host its Grand Opening event on March 19, 2022 from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm. The event will feature free treats, raffles, giveaways, and a ribbon cutting ceremony. On hand to help celebrate this occasion will be Miami-Dade County District 1 Commissioner and Vice Chairman Oliver Gilbert, City of Miami Gardens Council members Katrina Wilson, Robert Stephens, Linda Julien, and the Honorable Vice Mayor Reggie Leon. Special celebrity endorsements include Ted Lucas, Chad Johnson, Lil Dred, and Ball Greezy.
This is a free event open to the public. Attendees can register via Eventbrite using the URL https://icecreamheavenmg.eventbrite.com. The first 100 guests to register will receive a free treat. Come indulge in Ice Cream Heaven handcrafted ice cream and signature treats crafted by a professional chef. Come in have a “little taste of heaven” and see what all the sweet hype is all about. Join the Ice Cream Heaven team to see what Ice Cream Heaven has to offer and what's in store for the Miami Gardens area.
About Ice Cream Heaven Miami Gardens
Ice Cream Heaven Miami Gardens is a specialty ice cream shop and special event space established in 2019. Ice Cream Heaven is the only Ice Cream and Mini Doughnut business in the City of Miami Gardens. Come host your next birthday or special occasion at Ice Cream Heaven and have a “little taste of heaven!”
Contact Info:
Ice Cream Heaven Miami Gardens
17560 NW 27th Ave., Miami Gardens, FL 33056
(786) 320-5117
Tag and share your great tasting experience on our social media platforms, google, and yelp.
Follow us on social media:
IG @icecreamheavenmg
IG @ ice_creamheaven
FB: @icecreamheaven
TW: @icecreamheaven
Ticktock: @icecreamheaven
Contact
Shannon Thomas
305-370-5249
https://www.facebook.com/icecreamheavenmg/
Categories