C.A.M.P Brings New Hope to Alzheimer’s and Dementia Patients
A recent study conducted of CAMP (Cognitive Assessment & Memory Program), a neuro-digital health platform, has yielded exciting results for those suffering from mild to moderate cognitive impairment.
Carson City, NV, March 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CAMP: Cognitive Assessment & Memory Program, announced the recent research findings for their neuro-digital health platform. Findings show improvements in cognition for patients with mild to moderate cognitive impairment.
“As many as 91% of patients around the world who suffer from cognitive impairment go undiagnosed. This is due to the lack of mainstream screening and preventative care. CAMP seeks to evolve the process of early detection and treatment.,” said Jeb Andrews, CEO of CAMP. “Our program is a revolutionary approach that is changing the lives of patients and caregivers every day while providing physicians a simpler approach to screening and treatment.”
The study found that seniors with mild to moderate cognitive impairment experienced statistically significant improvements in their cognitive function, sleep, depression, and anxiety levels. These findings serve as initial evidence for the overall feasibility and effectiveness of the CAMP program which could potentially help more than 6 million Americans once nationally launched.
“Until now there has been no readily available assessment and treatment for these early cases of Alzheimer’s, dementia, and age-related memory loss. We are pushing into the next phase to ensure that this treatment is available to all patients in need, in the comfort of their home, with little to no cost to the patient,” said Jeb.
