In Partnership with National Women’s Law Center, E11 Announces Launch of New NWLC.org Website
Washington, DC, March 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- E11 Group has partnered with National Women’s Law Center to create and launch a new, state-of-the-art website for the organization.
The new website, NWLC.org comes as demand for resources and information around gender justice remains high.
“Our work fighting for gender justice through the courts, public policy, and in our society is fortified by a new website that visually and structurally highlights the importance of our mission,” said Selina Tran, Senior Manager, Creative and Digital Strategies at NWLC. “We’re grateful to E11 for providing the strategic framework by which we were able to focus our published content and messaging so that it is easily accessible and searchable by our various audiences.”
The National Women’s Law Center has won landmark advances to improve the lives of women for 50 years. Recent accomplishments range from protecting pregnant workers to raising the minimum wage in states across the country.
“E11’s user-experience and design approach is always end-goal focused,” said Jake Repash, Creative Director for E11. ”By conducting audience research as part of our process, we validated information architecture and design updates that help the users of NWLC.org quickly access the resources they are looking for.”
For more information or to support NWLC.org, please see: https://nwlc.org/donate/.
For over a decade, E11 Group has provided their client partners with future-focused, strategic consulting in the web 2.0 ecosystem. By providing extended capabilities and expertise to marketing, digital and business teams, and with a fundamental emphasis on client service satisfaction, E11 boasts a deep roster of long-term engagements across the non-profit, professional society, association, and music business sectors. Web, campaign, event and business strategy, video production, apps and audience research form the core of the E11 service offering. Please visit: https://e11group.com/.
