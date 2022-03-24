PeopleSERVE, Inc. Releases Hirelytics™, a Software Application That Incorporates People Analytics Into the Talent Acquisition & Retention Process

PeopleSERVE has released Hirelytics™, a cutting-edge application that incorporates people analytics into the talent acquisition and retention process. Hirelytics™ is a stand-alone software that changes the way recruiting firms and human resource departments capture key data points to drive better decision making. With a push of a button – Hirelytics™ converts massive amounts of industry data into a dashboard of simple data points that helps companies make better business decisions.