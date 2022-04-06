In New Book, Long-term Care Expert Details How Adult Children Can Help Aging Parents Find a Path That Doesn't Destroy Relationships or Create Financial Havoc

At some point, a switch occurs. Adult children become the caretakers and decision-makers when aging parents need care. This role swapping can be gradual or catch everyone by surprise. When life-altering decisions are left to chance, finances can be ruined and families torn apart. In “How Not To Tear Your Family Apart,” extended and long-term care expert Carroll S. Golden lays the groundwork for proactive planning steps to make caring for a loved one an easier process.