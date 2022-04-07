Best Food and Beverage Websites of 2022 to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 26th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association will name the best food and beverage websites as part of their 26th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development. Food and Beverage Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2022 Best Food and Beverage Website WebAwards at www.webaward.org.
Boston, MA, April 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association is looking for the Best Food and Beverage Websites in the world as part of their 26th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries, including Food Industry and Beverage websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful web site. The deadline for Event websites to enter to be judged is May 31, 2022.
Web sites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry is judged against other entries in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.
All entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.
Winners of a WebAward in the Food and Beverage categories will also receive:
· Handsome statue or certificate of achievement
· Increased visibility for their company
· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media
· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO
· A highlight for your resume.
· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers
Each year the Web Marketing Association names the Best Food Industry and Beverage Websites based on the scores submitted by the competition judges.
Here are the past Best Food Industry WebAward winners:
2021 – Abby Ryan Design for L.A. CREAMERY
2020 – Abby Ryan Design for L.A. CREAMERY
2019 - Godiva Chocolatier for Godiva Chocolatier Website
2018 - Impression Technologies, LLC for Empanada Guy
2017 - Springbox for Lantana Redesign
2016 - IdeaWork Studios, Inc. for DBGB Website
2015 - IdeaWork Studios, Inc. for Matthew kenney Cuisine
2014 - TBWATequilaJohannesburg for McDonalds Monopoly
2013 - SapientNitro for President’s Choice Digital - Insider’s Report
2012 - Biggs|Gilmore for Froot Loops - Sooper Loopers
2011 - Biggs|Gilmore for Apple Jacks - Catch the Taste
2010 - Biggs|Gilmore for Apple Jacks - Catch the Taste
2009 - G2 interactive for Fishful Thinking
2008 - Xylem CCI for Jack Link's Beef Jerky Web site
2007 - Biggs|Gilmore for Pop-Tarts
2006 - Publicis Net for Coca Cola BlaK
2005 - These Days & Sara Lee for Jacqmotte Escape
2004 - Emerald of California for Emerald of California Website
2003 - Fairytale Brownies for brownies.com
Here are the past Best Beverage WebAward winners:
2021 – LEAP Amp for LUNAZUL TEQUILA
2020 – LEAP Amp for LUNAZUL TEQUILA
2019 - FINE for Cuvaison
2018 - Mindgruve for Martinelli's Website
2017 - John McNeil Studio for Caledonia Spirits
2016 - Springbox for Arrowhead
2015 - Arnold Worldwide for Jack’n For Beats
2014 - Arnold Furnace for Jack Daniel's Christmas Hub
2013 - Arnold Worldwide for Jack Daniel's
2012 - Odwalla & 360i for Odwalla Goodness Grows Here
2011 - Asterix Group for You Don't Know Oz
2010 - Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. for Pepsi - The Game
2009 - BLITZ Agency for Naked Juice Web Site
2008 - Eurorscg 4D Amsterda, for Carte Noire: Une Declaration Nommee Desir
2007 - Squeaky Wheel Media for SoBe Beverages
2006 - Creative Presence Partners / MaxMedia Design for KING JAMES
2005 - Tribal DDB Sydney for Dare Shot
2004 - Brown-Forman for Early Times
2003 - Bacardi Global Brands / Motivo / cosmoblonde for BACARDI.COM
Food and Beverage -related websites can be entered into consideration for the 2022 Best Food and Beverage Website WebAward at the WebAward Website.
The 2022 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and Webmaster Radio. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.
About the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.
Contact
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.WebAward.org
