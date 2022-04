Best Food and Beverage Websites of 2022 to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 26th Annual WebAward Competition

Boston, MA, April 07, 2022 --( PR.com )-- The Web Marketing Association is looking for the Best Food and Beverage Websites in the world as part of their 26th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org . The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries, including Food Industry and Beverage websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful web site. The deadline for Event websites to enter to be judged is May 31, 2022.Web sites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry is judged against other entries in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.All entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.Winners of a WebAward in the Food and Beverage categories will also receive:· Handsome statue or certificate of achievement· Increased visibility for their company· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO· A highlight for your resume.· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workersEach year the Web Marketing Association names the Best Food Industry and Beverage Websites based on the scores submitted by the competition judges.Here are the past Best Food Industry WebAward winners 2021 – Abby Ryan Design for L.A. CREAMERY2020 – Abby Ryan Design for L.A. CREAMERY2019 - Godiva Chocolatier for Godiva Chocolatier Website2018 - Impression Technologies, LLC for Empanada Guy2017 - Springbox for Lantana Redesign2016 - IdeaWork Studios, Inc. for DBGB Website2015 - IdeaWork Studios, Inc. for Matthew kenney Cuisine2014 - TBWATequilaJohannesburg for McDonalds Monopoly2013 - SapientNitro for President’s Choice Digital - Insider’s Report2012 - Biggs|Gilmore for Froot Loops - Sooper Loopers2011 - Biggs|Gilmore for Apple Jacks - Catch the Taste2010 - Biggs|Gilmore for Apple Jacks - Catch the Taste2009 - G2 interactive for Fishful Thinking2008 - Xylem CCI for Jack Link's Beef Jerky Web site2007 - Biggs|Gilmore for Pop-Tarts2006 - Publicis Net for Coca Cola BlaK2005 - These Days & Sara Lee for Jacqmotte Escape2004 - Emerald of California for Emerald of California Website2003 - Fairytale Brownies for brownies.comHere are the past Best Beverage WebAward winners 2021 – LEAP Amp for LUNAZUL TEQUILA2020 – LEAP Amp for LUNAZUL TEQUILA2019 - FINE for Cuvaison2018 - Mindgruve for Martinelli's Website2017 - John McNeil Studio for Caledonia Spirits2016 - Springbox for Arrowhead2015 - Arnold Worldwide for Jack’n For Beats2014 - Arnold Furnace for Jack Daniel's Christmas Hub2013 - Arnold Worldwide for Jack Daniel's2012 - Odwalla & 360i for Odwalla Goodness Grows Here2011 - Asterix Group for You Don't Know Oz2010 - Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. for Pepsi - The Game2009 - BLITZ Agency for Naked Juice Web Site2008 - Eurorscg 4D Amsterda, for Carte Noire: Une Declaration Nommee Desir2007 - Squeaky Wheel Media for SoBe Beverages2006 - Creative Presence Partners / MaxMedia Design for KING JAMES2005 - Tribal DDB Sydney for Dare Shot2004 - Brown-Forman for Early Times2003 - Bacardi Global Brands / Motivo / cosmoblonde for BACARDI.COMFood and Beverage -related websites can be entered into consideration for the 2022 Best Food and Beverage Website WebAward at the WebAward Website The 2022 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and Webmaster Radio. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.About the WebAwardsThe Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards , recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.