Forward Eye Consulting Recognized Among the 2022 Training Industry Top Training Companies Watchlists
Training Industry today announced its selections for the 2022 Top Training Companies™ lists for the Learning Services sector of the learning and development (L&D) market. Forward Eye Consulting has been selected and recognized into the 2022 top 20 watchlist for learning services.
Raleigh, NC, April 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Forward Eye is recognized as one of the top companies in 2022 providing Learning Services to customers globally and listed in mush coveted Training Industry watchlist.
“The companies chosen for our Learning Services Watch List offer strong and capable solutions to meet the needs of the market,” said Tom Whelan, director of corporate research at Training Industry, Inc. “These providers represent innovative capabilities that provide their customers unique learning services that bolster their companies’ L&D capacity and effectiveness.”
“We are encouraged of this recognition as it resonates our relentless focus on customer success. Our ‘success lab’ model offers a see-through and agile platform for our customers to develop, deploy, feedback, and fine-tune learning solutions until they achieve the BIG results they need. This recognition is our reward for our customer-centricity and innovative learning services,” said Ben Nayak, Cofounder and Principal Analyst at Forward Eye Consulting.
About Forward Eye Consulting
Forward Eye (https://www.forwardeye.com) is a trusted elearning and VR-AR solutions provider for corporates worldwide.
Our Hyperscale L&D™ model ensures an agile, see-through training delivery lifecycle that allows innovation and iterations, till we reach the BIG results you need.
About Training Industry, Inc.
Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers.
“The companies chosen for our Learning Services Watch List offer strong and capable solutions to meet the needs of the market,” said Tom Whelan, director of corporate research at Training Industry, Inc. “These providers represent innovative capabilities that provide their customers unique learning services that bolster their companies’ L&D capacity and effectiveness.”
“We are encouraged of this recognition as it resonates our relentless focus on customer success. Our ‘success lab’ model offers a see-through and agile platform for our customers to develop, deploy, feedback, and fine-tune learning solutions until they achieve the BIG results they need. This recognition is our reward for our customer-centricity and innovative learning services,” said Ben Nayak, Cofounder and Principal Analyst at Forward Eye Consulting.
About Forward Eye Consulting
Forward Eye (https://www.forwardeye.com) is a trusted elearning and VR-AR solutions provider for corporates worldwide.
Our Hyperscale L&D™ model ensures an agile, see-through training delivery lifecycle that allows innovation and iterations, till we reach the BIG results you need.
About Training Industry, Inc.
Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers.
Contact
Forward Eye Consulting Pvt. Ltd.Contact
Ben Nayak
+91 707-730-6625
www.forwardeye.com/
Ben Nayak
+91 707-730-6625
www.forwardeye.com/
Categories