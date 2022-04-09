Yuri’s Night Parties from Auckland, New Zealand to Alicante, Spain to Los Angeles, California Celebrate the Power of Space to Bring the World Together

After years of an international pandemic as well as some claims of the canceling of Yuri, the international celebration of human spaceflight returns. The past year has been challenging in many ways. Yuri's Night believes it is critical, now more than ever, to celebrate the things that bring humanity together as a species and inspire each person to step up as the Crew of Spaceship Earth.