Nova USA Wood Products Launches New Line of ExoDek® QuickClips®
New Hidden Deck Fasteners Now Available at Novausawood.com & Select Distribution Centers.
Portland, OR, April 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Nova USA Wood Products, Inc., a leading supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories, has launched a new line of ExoDek® QuickClip® hidden fasteners that are now available at Novausawood.com and select distribution centers nationwide. The ExoDek Quickclips expand and contract with the natural swelling and shrinkage of hardwood and softwood decking as well as PVC and composite boards. This results in decking that automatically moves into place, spaces perfectly and fastens securely to joists, no matter the locale, seasonal changes or environmental conditions.
“Seasonal weather changes typically cause natural hardwood decking to expand and contract in the width of the boards as the moisture content in the air rises and falls,” says Keaton Smith, the company’s wood systems product manager. “The new ExoDek QuickClips greatly reduce the possibility of these boards loosening, buckling or becoming unevenly spaced by constantly responding to the natural swelling and shrinkage of the hardwood, PVC or composite material across all four seasons. As a result, we’re unaware of products that work the same way while producing similar long-lasting and beautiful results.”
Easy to install, the ExoDek Quickclips were designed with glass fiber reinforced Nylon (Polyamide 6/6) after years of scientific testing to ensure the long-term structural integrity of high-end decking projects. With the ability to secure up four or five rows of decking at a time and fit easily into grooved deck boards, the clips can also reduce installation times when compared to similar systems. This includes applications using everything from composite and PVC decking to Nova’s line of premiums hardwoods like Ipe, Batu, Cumaru & Mahogany.
For more information on Nova USA Wood Products’ ExoDek® QuickClip® hidden fastener system, please visit www.novausawood.com call 503-419-6407.
About Nova USA Wood Products
Launched in 2005, Nova is dedicated to the supply of superior, high-quality hardwood products and accessories available at the most competitive prices in today’s marketplace. This includes the company’s Real Wood Solutions like its proprietary line of ExoShield Wood Stain, ExoDek® QuickClip® hidden fasteners, ExoClad® QuickClip™ Rainscreen Siding Clips and premium tropical hardwood decking and siding products.
Contact
William Chelak
732-541-8471
www.novausawood.com/
