M-Partners Adopts New Corporate Name, Website for Subsidiary Relavistic
Relavistic will be known as MP Relavistic and launched a new website.
Annapolis, MD, April 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- M-Partners, Inc. (“M-Partners”), a management and technology consulting firm with offices in Annapolis, Maryland and Cleveland, Ohio, announced today that it has completed a rebranding of its subsidiary Relavistic, LLC (“Relavistic”) following their merger.
Relavistic is a technology solutions provider in the defense and intelligence, financial, media, and advertising spaces. It has leveraged deep learning and artificial intelligence in the cybersecurity space since 2019. The rebranding includes a new website and trade name. The new name will be MP Relavistic and represents the affiliation of M-Partners and Relavistic.
“We wanted to keep the name Relavistic because it is unique and the response to it has always been positive from our clients and partners,” said Mike Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer of M-Partners. “Combining the name in this way allows us to more easily tell our story while preserving the history and goodwill of both companies. The new website is more comprehensive of the services we offer. Our team did a great job designing it.”
Visit www.mprelavistic.com to explore the new website and brand.
About M-Partners:
M-Partners is a cross-functionally focused management, consulting, and deals advisory firm. They help clients pinpoint and address their most difficult challenges and set new standards in market leadership. Together with Relavistic, LLC (jointly referred to as “MP Relavistic”) they pioneer solutions for clients by leveraging new concepts in automation, analytics, artificial intelligence, and systems integrations. They solve challenging and difficult problems using creativity and ground-breaking technologies. AI deliverables, cybersecurity, metaverse solutions, and consulting are the core service set offered to both the public and private sector, including to Department of Defense clients. M-Partners and Relavistic are veteran owned businesses headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland with offices in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, and Michigan. Go to www.the-mpartners.com and www.mprelavistic.com to learn more.
Contact
Maggie Petrush, Esq.Contact
(216) 545-5686
www.the-mpartners.com
