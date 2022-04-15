Governor Doug Ducey Signs SB1162 Into Law Helping Arizonans with Chronic Intractable Pain Get the Treatment They Need

Senator Nancy Barto introduced Arizona SB1162 in January 2022. This new law will give protections to chronic intractable pain patients in Arizona. This amendment to ARS Section 32-3248.01, will improve access to care, give physicians the ability to treat their patients as medically appropriate, and confirm that providers and their state governing boards have oversight on the proper treatment for these patients.