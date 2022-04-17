Cousin Pat Offers Real Advice via YouTube Channel; The Cousin Pat Therapy Show - Free Phone Call for Everyone Who Subscribes to the Channel

Cousin Pat aka Dr. Patrick Argiro knows how hard it is to deal with all the stress and anxiety within the world right now. Cousin Pat is asking everyone to check out his YouTube Channel, The Cousin Pat Therapy Show, and everyone who subscribes will receive a free 15 minute phone call and can talk about whatever they want.